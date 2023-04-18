Home Shopping Channel Launches Search for Next Big Product Idea

Shop LC and RangeMe Offer an Integrated Innovation Program Providing Extraordinary Opportunities for Suppliers Worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop LC, a leading home shopping network in the US, is launching a second season of its global product search program - Catapult. Catapult aims to provide suppliers with an opportunity to accelerate their business growth and entrepreneurship by showcasing their products on a national stage and reaching over 100 million households across in the US, UK and Germany.

The program design is to help suppliers take their business to the next level by providing them with access to mentorship, product development resources, and business acceleration opportunities. The application process is open to suppliers worldwide, and we encourage all innovative suppliers to submit their ideas.

"We are excited to announce the launch of the second edition of Catapult, following the tremendous success of our inaugural launch," said Kulathendral, Chief Innovation Officer at VGL. "With this go-around, our goal is to identify the most promising startups in the Health, Wellness, Supplements, Mobility, Beauty, and Lifestyle product categories and provide these teams with the necessary resources and mentorship to achieve success. We can't wait to see what the next generation of entrepreneurs will bring to the table!"

"We are proud to be partnering with Shop LC on this initiative, which provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and accelerate their business growth," said John van der Valk, CEO of RangeMe Europe. "We want to provide suppliers with the opportunity to expand their reach and access new markets while providing Shop LC with fresh, innovative products to offer to their customers."

Product Innovators who make the cut may be considered for:

Exposure on up to three home-shopping networks tallying over 100-Million Households in the US, UK, and Germany

Be a guest host on LIVE TV

Share of Sales

Rapid Launch Production Scheme

Categories in consideration: Jewelry, Apparel, Home, Beauty & Fitness, Accessories, and Culinary

The global integrated innovation program by Shop LC is a fantastic opportunity for innovative suppliers to accelerate their business growth and entrepreneurship. We encourage all suppliers worldwide to submit their ideas and take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity.

For consideration, submit ideas before May 15th, 2023, 11:59PST. Click this link to apply.

About Shop LC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 75 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

About VGL

Vaibhav Global Limited Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN - INE884A01027). VGL is an omni-channel E-retailer of fashion jewelry, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~102.5 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks – Shop LC in US and Shop TJC in UK. The Company's ecommerce websites www.shoplc.com in the US and www.tjc.co.uk in the UK complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. Very recently, the Company established retail presence in the Germany market under the brand name Shop LC. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021. The Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship One for One Program, now 'Your Purchase Feeds…', where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the Company has provided over 70 million meals in US, UK, and India since program inception.

About RangeMe

RangeMe first launched in 2014 and is used today by more than 15,000 retail buyers in the U.K., Europe, North America, and APAC region. It has quickly established itself as the industry leader for retail product discovery, sourcing, and buying by becoming the world's largest source of brands and products purchased by retail buyers.

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry standard digital sell sheet. Buyers can filter searches to find brands and products meeting exact sourcing needs, connect and collaborate with suppliers, and access curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers.

