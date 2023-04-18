Upstream Announces Finalists for The Reusies® 2023 Awards

The Reusies® 2023 finalists include innovative startups, environmental activists, and community leaders who are advancing reuse and systemic change to reduce waste.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream, a non-profit organization working to reduce plastic pollution, has announced the finalists for The Reusies® 2023. The awards program recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that are developing innovative solutions for reducing waste and advancing systemic change. The program received over 200 nominations and submissions from startups, environmental activists, and community leaders across North America.

The top finalists were selected by committees composed of The Reusies partners, experts, and thought leaders from the industry. The awards will be presented during a live broadcast at the Circularity 23 conference in Seattle on June 7, 2023. The event will also be streamed online, and is supported by circular economy investment firm and innovation center, Closed Loop Partners.

The finalists for Most Innovative Reuse Company are:

Food & Beverage: Boomerang, DeliverZero , and Re:Dish

Consumer Packaged Goods: Generation Conscious, Returnity, and Revolusation

Fashion & Apparel: Alternew, Renewal Workshop, and Treet

The finalists for the remaining three categories are:

Community Action of the Year in Building Reuse: PR3, Reuse Seattle and StopWaste Reuse & Repair Network

Community Action of the Year in Policy: Town of Banff, Keep Truckee Green, and Reusable San Mateo County

Activist of the Year: Daniel Vukelich , Jennifer Navarra , and Stephanie Compton

The winners will be selected by a combined panel of judges and public voting. The judges for The Reusies® 2023 include Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali, Executive VP of the National Wildlife Federation, and representatives from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, GreenBiz Group, and World Wildlife Fund, among other leading organizations.

Sponsorship packages and VIP tickets are available for purchase. The event is supported by Closed Loop Partners and promoted by other leading organizations, including the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Oceanic Global, World Wildlife Fund and the World Economic Forum. Learn more at thereusies.org.

About Upstream:

Upstream is a US-based non-profit sparking innovative solutions to plastic pollution by helping people, businesses and communities shift from single-use to reuse. The organization's third annual Reuse Awards (aka The Reusies ), will take place virtually on June 7, 2023. To learn more about all Upstream programs, visit www.upstreamsolutions.org and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

