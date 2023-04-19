Experian Executive Joins Innovid Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) (the "Company"), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced the appointment of Genevieve Juillard to its Board of Directors. Juillard was elected as a Class I director of the Company for an initial term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2025 or until her earlier death, resignation or removal.

"Innovid has proven to be an essential partner for the world's largest brands advertising across linear, connected TV, and digital video," said Juillard. "I'm joining the board at a pivotal time as the industry begins to shift towards digital television and looks to technologies and data to help bridge the transition. Innovid is well positioned to succeed in this hybrid environment, and I look forward to helping them seize their moment."

Juillard is currently President of the Experian Marketing Services and Experian Data Quality divisions of Experian North America, a division of Experian plc ("Experian"). In 2020, she led Experian's acquisition and integration of Tapad, a leading digital identity graph provider, and continues to play a leading role in Experian's marketing data and technology investment strategy.

Genevieve began her career at Experian in 2006, holding leadership roles across several global markets, leading joint ventures, overseeing the strategic development of new data assets, heading business expansion, and driving innovation to leverage Experian's proprietary data assets, analytics, and software capabilities. She has remained with Experian for almost her entire career apart from two years where she served as Chief Operating Officer of FINCA Malawi, Malawi's largest social-mission-focused provider of microfinance and SME lending products.

"We believe the combination of independent global ad serving and cross-platform measurement sits at the heart of solving TV planning's biggest challenges," said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-founder, Innovid. "As a result of last year's acquisition of TVSquared, Innovid provides advertisers with that complete view of the TV universe, and we have been focused on scaling our InnovidXP measurement platform to address the ecosystem's needs. Bringing Genevieve onto our board demonstrates our commitment to integrating and expanding our business. Genevieve's input will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and unify TV planning and measurement."

