PSD Citywide Adds Licensing Capabilities, Bolstering its ePermitting Solution.

Enhancements make Citywide Permitting a market leading cloud-based solution offering permitting, licensing, and planning with a Citywide Portal for increased ease of use.

LONDON and ONTARIO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSD Citywide® released a licensing module to the company's Citywide Permitting solution, further increasing capabilities to the already robust solution. With this latest release, Citywide Permitting has become the most comprehensive cloud-based solution in the market to support local governments of all sizes with their permitting, planning, and licensing needs.

The new enhancements allow users to set license expiry dates as required and can seamlessly send external notifications to their applicants to renew them online well before the expiry date. The entire licensing process is managed online from application to internal approvals and payment.

The new Citywide Portal allows applicants to submit permit, planning and licensing applications online and stay up-to-date with notifications, reference numbers, and pre-calculated fees for quick processing. Applicants can save their application draft and come back to it at a later time without losing any of their progress, saving time and making the submission process that much easier. Administrators can configure the system to their needs, add license fees and mandatory fields, run custom reports per license type, bulk upload information to save time with the Upload Center, and view licenses on a map with the Citywide GIS viewer.

"Our software development team has been laser-focused on delivering one of the most advanced and comprehensive ePermitting solutions for municipalities", commented Matt Dawe, Founder and CEO of PSD Citywide. "With municipalities across North America struggling with higher permit demand and backlogs caused by traditional processing methods, there is a sense of urgency everywhere for a single platform for managing all permitting, licensing, and planning needs. With this latest release of Citywide Permitting, we've built a more comprehensive solution that also allows for scalability as municipal, citizen, and developer needs evolve."

In addition, new planning enhancements have been released to help municipalities process development applications faster. Users can now view and manage everything in one secured location, including tracking all meetings and pre-consultations. They can create custom workflows per application type with mandatory input fields and force fee collection and reviews before municipal staff can move the application onto the next stage.

Existing Citywide Permitting clients can speak with their dedicated account manager to activate these new features. To learn more about the Citywide Platform and its enhancements, municipal leaders are invited to read the blog or download the brochure .

About PSD Citywide

PSD Citywide is a leading provider of enterprise asset management, maintenance, financial, GIS and permitting software and advisory services. They deliver the only all-in-one solution in the market to support municipal governments, managing more than $350 billion in municipal assets across North America. With a multi-disciplinary advisory team of finance, engineering, municipal practitioners, and a leading in-house software development group, PSD Citywide provides holistic solutions to deliver best-in-class service for their clients.

