Upliftful Launches Revolutionary Platform To Empower the Next Generation of Music Entrepreneurs

Focused 1:1 Video Sessions Offer Convenient and Effective Approach to Mentorship

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upliftful is proud to introduce a new, first-of-its-kind, mobile app that connects aspiring music entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry with established changemakers, and enhances equality of opportunity to level the competitive playing field.

App introduces mentorship to the music business, a safe space to shape culture and diversity via community interactions.

The accessible and affordable service provides Gen Z with mentorship via 4-minute conversations called "Lifts." The microsessions support pursuing one's passions, avoiding costly missteps, and building sustainable careers.

"We are democratizing access to connections and wisdom, so new talent can thrive in a famously guarded music industry," said Upliftful Co-Founder Dustin Edelhertz. "By removing socioeconomic and even geographical barriers, we're creating a more accessible, inclusive, diverse set of opportunities and experiences."

With an initial roster of 50+ successful talent and executives, the launch of Upliftful has already generated significant interest in the entertainment industry. A majority of mentors, like Grammy-Award winning producer Carlos Escalona Cruz, have already pledged to donate their earnings through Upliftful's charity partnerships in order to create and enhance opportunities for greater equality.

"We created Upliftful to lower the 92+% failure rate in the industry," said Upliftful Co-Founder Mary Senkowska. "98.6% of Spotify artists receive $36 per artist per quarter. Those numbers are astounding, and result in high stress and anxiety among creatives."

Upliftful is available on Google Play and Apple's App Store .

About Upliftful:

Upliftful's mission is to answer 10 million questions by 2030, prioritizing diversity, access, and equality gaps in key industries. In addition to expanding into film, television, fashion, and sports, the app will include mental health and financial literacy to support soft skill development. Upliftful also works with brands to build more meaningful bonds with young creatives. Edelhertz is a multi-disciplinary entrepreneur, advisor, and consultant with over 20+ years of experience specializing in brand strategy and product management. He has independently signed record deals, managed talent, created and launched several mobile apps, and earned his first multi-platinum album credit at age 23. Senkowska became the youngest PCC Certified Coach in the world and launched her first company, Creative Brain, which scaled to 40+ countries, at age 21. With a background in International Business and a passion for neuroscience and leadership, she specializes in strategic talent development and soft skills.

For more information, visit Upliftful.com .

