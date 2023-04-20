Allant Group Announces New Partnership with Evertreen

Collaboration helps reduce corporate carbon footprint by empowering employees to take sustainable actions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data-driven journey orchestration solution provider, and a VntCap Technologies LLC company, in an effort to help reduce our corporate carbon footprint, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Evertreen.com.

Allant Group (PRNewswire)

Evertreen's technological advancements contribute to the wellbeing of our planet by sponsoring tree-planting across the world. They offer the only platform that allows users to plant real trees online and transparently track them via satellite. This allows sponsors to directly see the impact of the efforts they are funding. Evertreen's tree planting efforts drive global reforestation efforts, raise awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration, and support several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of its corporate initiative to promote environmental sustainability, Allant is kicking off its Social Responsibility Program with its partnership with Evertreen and a commitment of funding the planting of 1,000 trees worldwide in 2023. This initiative will offset Co2 pollution, work towards alleviating poverty, improve water quality, and enrich the air we breathe.

"This partnership with a trailblazer like Evertreen represents a significant step forward by recognizing our social responsibilities in our sustainability journey," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at Allant Group. "We are proud to do our part to raise awareness, engage our internal community, and promote a positive impact on the environment for our people, planet, and business."

Evertreen oversees the planting of trees directly by local farmers, which not only promotes environmental benefits, but also promotes social and economic benefits by offering stable employment for regional communities involved in the projects.

We encourage everyone to join us in our efforts to create a sustainable future for all. For more information on Evertreen, go to: www.evertreen.com and follow on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Allant Group

Allant Group is a data-driven audience orchestration engine that powers the solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give organizations a competitive advantage by leveraging data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to deliver individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that create a stronger relationship between brand and customer. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

About VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its subsidiary companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in subsidiary companies such as Allant Group. For more information about VntCap Technologies, LLC visit http://www.vntcaptech.com/.

Contact: Linda Vetter

lvetter@allantgroup.com

1-800-367-7311

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allant Group