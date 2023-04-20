Here We Flo Achieves B Corp™ Certification

Black-owned, female-led and values-driven menstrual health company meets high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here We Flo , the company revolutionizing the period, bladder, and sexual wellness category is proud to announce that it has achieved recognition as a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"), becoming one of the few menstrual health companies in the world to earn this prestigious designation.

Here We Flo (PRNewswire)

B Corporation certification is awarded to companies that meet rigorous social and environmental performance standards, and are committed to using business as a force for good. To become a Certified B Corporation® you must score at least 80 points. Here We Flo achieved 109.9 points. By meeting these standards, Here We Flo has demonstrated its commitment to making a positive impact on the world and to being a leader in the menstrual health industry.

Founded six years ago by Susan C. Allen and Tara Chandra, Here We Flo is on a mission to challenge shame and disrupt the period, bladder, and sexual wellness markets with its organic and vegan products, including tampons, pads, bladder pads, and condoms.

"Becoming a B Corp™ is a dream come true for us. Our vision for Here We Flo was to create a business that did good from cradle to customer and B Corp™ is proof that we're succeeding in that vision," said Susan C Allen. "Achieving our B Corp status has only intensified our motivation to continue being sustainably funny, feminist and fierce, and creating a world where our messiest bodily moments inspire laughter rather than feelings of shame and stigma."

Here We Flo's B Corp certification is the result of a rigorous assessment process which measures a company's impact on its employees, customers, community, and the environment. Globally, Here We Flo has saved 17 million tampons/pads and over 2 million bladder pads from landfills.

Here We Flo also uses sustainable materials, such as bamboo and sugarcane to make their products, increasing awareness of plant-based manufacturing. They offset CO2 emissions while working to integrate regenerative practices into their supply chain, sourcing regenerative rubber and producing with solar power.

In addition to meeting these standards, Here We Flo has also implemented a number of initiatives to promote sustainability and social responsibility. These include using eco-friendly materials in its products, partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide menstrual products to those in need, and advocating for menstrual equity. The company donates 5% of profits to charities that help people and the planet and to date has donated over 58,000 period pads to those in need through its incredible charity partners like Bloody Good Period.

About Here We Flo:

Here We Flo is a women-of-color owned, purpose-driven, sustainable period care and sexual wellness company that offers "shamelessly natural care for life's messiest moments". Each of their brands - FLO (period care), glo (bladder care), + XO! (sexual wellness) - are vegan; cruelty-free; 100% organic; CO2 neutral; biodegradable and donate 5% of profits to people + planet. Here We Flo products can be found in national retailers like Target; Whole Foods; HEB, Bed, Bath & Beyond and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Here We Flo