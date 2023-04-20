Mars Inspires Moments Of Everyday Happiness On National Cold Brew Day With On-Shelf Debut Of NEW M&M'S® Caramel Cold Brew Flavor

M&M'S Brand Teams Up with Spelling Bee Champ to Attempt to Spell Your Name Correctly in a Fun Nod to a Shared Experience Around Coffee Orders

NEWARK, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Cold Brew Day, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is commemorating its newest permanent flavor, Caramel Cold Brew, by tapping into the shared experience of finding a "unique spelling" on your coffee order. According to a recent survey from the M&M'S brand1, more than 6 in 10 Americans have had their name misspelled on a coffee order. The brand is using the power of fun to bring people together through the shared experience of this quirky and comical mishap, by giving M&M'S fans the chance to win a year's supply of new M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew.

M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew is a delicious combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M’S milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by one of today's most popular coffee shop menu items, M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew is a delicious combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M'S milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell.

Beginning today, fans in New York City will have the chance to experience M&M'S take on the classic coffee cart: the M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew Coffee Cart. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET outside M&M'S World in Times Square, M&M'S is partnering with former spelling bee champ Snigdha Nandipati who will play barista for the day, serving up candy instead of coffee. Nandipati, who claimed her title in 2012 with the word "guetapens," will serve packs of M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew, signing each passersby's name on a pack of the candy in the process. While everyone participating will receive a pack of the new flavor, the first 20 people whose names are misspelled will win a year's supply of M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew.

"At Mars, we're always listening, innovating, and executing to meet the expectations and tastes of our consumers. M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew delivers on the robust flavor profile of one of Gen Z's favorite drinks," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "This delicious new innovation inspires a moment of everyday happiness for fans, allowing them enjoy their favorite coffee shop flavor with one of their favorite brands."

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with M&M'S on the launch of their Caramel Cold Brew flavor," said Nandipati. "I love M&M'S candy and am excited to help the brand create a sense of belonging and unity by sharing a laugh together over this relatable experience in a fun and humorous way."

Between now and Sunday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans across the US can also join in on the fun by sharing how their name has been misspelled on a coffee order at MMS.com/caramel-cold-brew for a chance to win a year's supply of M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew.

For more information on winning a year's supply of M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew and to view the full giveaway rules, visit MMS.com/caramel-cold-brew. For more information about M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew and to keep up with the latest news, follow along via M&M'S social platforms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

This summer, the M&M'S® Sweet Tour is spreading colorful fun and tasty candy with the M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew coffee cart, handing out samples at music festivals, theme parks and retailers across the country. Fans can learn more about when the M&M'S® Sweet Tour is coming to an area near them by going to mms.com/newmusic.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 KRC Research conducted an online survey of 1,005 U.S. adults 18 and older between March 29-30, 2023.

Contact: Angelina Franco Katie Durkin Angelina.Franco@effem.com KDurkin@webershandwick.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated