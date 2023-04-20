Nuspire Teams with Qualys to Offer Comprehensive Security Services Across North America

Partnership brings risk-based vulnerability management with automated patching to Nuspire customers

COMMERCE, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it is expanding its partnership with Qualys, a pioneer of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions. Through this partnership, Nuspire will deliver Qualys Patch Management to its managed service clients, who already benefit from the power of its robust offering anchored by Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR), so they can patch operating systems, endpoints and third-party applications.

The partnership between Nuspire and Qualys will greatly simplify the time-consuming process of patch management.

Patching is a critical process for any organization's security team. However, it can be cumbersome and tedious, requiring constant monitoring and manual work. As organizations face rising vulnerabilities and cyber threats, automation will become even more critical for maintaining a robust security posture. The efficiency gains provided by automation will allow security teams to remediate vulnerabilities more quickly and effectively.

With Qualys, security teams can leverage vulnerability and threat data in the patching process, in addition to zero-touch automation, which eliminates non-caustic threats across more than 400 applications – e.g., continuously patching Chrome or Windows. Qualys Patch Management simplifies processes, helps companies reduce their attack surface and frees up IT and Security resources to focus on more strategic areas.

"The partnership between Nuspire and Qualys will greatly simplify the time-consuming process of patch management for our clients," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "By combining patch management with Nuspire's Vulnerability Management Service, clients can offload the burden of vulnerability identification and patching while getting the hands-on support and guidance to ensure their systems and software are protected."

The cloud-based service, which Nuspire will market as Vulnerability Patch Management, includes:

Patching for various vendors, covering Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems, mobile devices and third-party applications.

Remote patching to accommodate dispersed teams without the need for VPN bandwidth.

Prioritized and flexible patching based on a client's individual needs.

Phased approach to prevent business interruptions

Customized reporting to chart security improvement progress

Expert tuning and 24x7x365 monitoring to ensure a client's business is always protected.

"The doubling of disclosed vulnerabilities over the last five years, the speed at which vulnerabilities are weaponized, and the cyber talent shortage have left teams struggling to wade through a mountain of vulnerabilities with no way to fix them all," said Pinkesh Shah, chief product officer at Qualys. "We are pleased to join forces with Nuspire to assist North American customers in creating a systematic approach to cut through the noise and prioritize fixing the most critical vulnerabilities that will reduce risk and enable them to keep up with today's threat actors."

For more information on Nuspire's Vulnerability Patch Management service, please visit https://www.nuspire.com/services/managed-security/vulnerability-patch-management/.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing, always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire helps CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of businesses from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit nuspire.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

View original content:

SOURCE Nuspire