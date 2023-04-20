Online Shopping Will Never Be the Same -- Shape the Future of AI-Driven Commerce Alongside Fellow Industry Leaders at the 2023 Edge Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, a long-standing leader in AI for e-commerce and the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the 2023 Edge Summit , a two-day event exploring the paradigm shift in commerce brought on by the explosion of generative AI.

"The significance of this moment in e-commerce cannot be understated," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "E-commerce is on the edge of seismic change, with generative AI unlocking innovation beyond what we've previously imagined. Bloomreach is thrilled to bring leading minds in retail and marketing together at the Edge Summit to not only consider what might be possible in this new era of commerce – but to also create that new reality."

With visionary keynotes and sessions focused on new and future applications of AI, the Edge Summit will shape a new future for online shopping — from marketing to site search and beyond — and redefine what e-commerce can achieve in a symbiotic future with AI. E-commerce leaders will gain a deep understanding of how next generation AI fits into their business today, tomorrow, and for the limitless future ahead.

The Edge Summit will be headlined by keynote speaker Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, a pioneer in the field of applied algorithmic ethics whose passion lies at the intersection of artificial intelligence and humanity. She is an active contributor to discourse around responsible technology, having been featured in the Atlantic, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, and more, and currently runs Parity Consulting, offering expert-led ethical AI consulting and auditing. Previously, Dr. Chowdhury was the Director of META (ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) at Twitter. She was named one of BBC's 100 Women, recognized as one of the Bay Area's top 40 under 40, and a member of the British Royal Society of the Arts (RSA). She has also been named by Forbes as one of Five Who are Shaping AI.

The Edge Summit will take place on August 22-23, 2023, in person and via livestream. Further event information, including location and agenda, will be made available in the coming weeks. Sign up now and be the first to hear the latest details as they are announced.

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

