China Life Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628), announced that the Company has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "2022 Form 20-F"), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has made available through its website ( www.e-chinalife.com ) its 2022 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov . Upon request by any shareholder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

SOURCE China Life