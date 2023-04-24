Actress Ashley Benson's New Fragrance Line, ASH to be Distributed Worldwide by The PCA Group

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCA Group – a worldwide leader in the beauty industry and recognized as the prominent source for licensing and distribution – has partnered with The BSA Formula, LLC, a Los Angeles-based, talent-aligned brand incubator, Global Talent Alignment, LLC, and nationally acclaimed actress and massive influencer Ashley Benson for worldwide distribution of her new fragrance line, ASH.

The PCA Group's responsibilities for Benson's collection include distribution of ASH to multiple worldwide channels quickly, efficiently, and accurately from its more than 1.5 million cubic feet negative energy warehouse distribution facility.

Benson - best known for her role as Hanna Marin in the teen mystery-drama series Pretty Little Liars - plans to have a similar impact of popularity with her new fragrance offerings. The collection includes East 12th, The Eighth, Capri and OLP, enveloping notes of Bergamot and Cashmere Woods, or something more subtle like Black Cedar and Zesty Orange. Her new scent creations are vegan and cruelty free, as well as genderless.

"We are extremely excited that Ashley Benson, the fabricator of her new self-titled fragrance line, will now be in the hands of The PCA Group for worldwide distribution," said The PCA Group President Piyush Golia. "Our product warehousing, distribution and channel networks across the globe are unmatched, and we're proud to add yet another top influencer and designer as a trusted partner."

Benson discovered her niche for fragrances back in 2019 while traveling in Marrakech, Morocco. Walking through a bazaar, she befriended a local fragrance merchant and personally experimented with various scents that captured her experience. Today, her new memorable collection is anchored by a contemporary Hollywood celebrity yet speaks softly to 1950's Hollywood glamour.

"Of all the senses, scent is by far my favorite," said Benson. "You can breathe in a single note and suddenly you're in a faraway place. As I searched for the right partner to deliver my creations and passion to others around the world, The PCA Group became the obvious choice."

The PCA Group was founded in 1993 with a mission to be a global leader in the beauty industry. Three decades later it exploded into a $700+ million dollar enterprise. With over 2,000 employees, the company has more than 70,000 retail doors covered through all retail channels including high-end luxury, mass/mid-tier, independents and eCommerce. The PCA Group is known for its licensing, distribution, and marketing capabilities and is a trusted partner for numerous designer fragrance and beauty brands like Derek Lam, Rebecca Minkoff, Thomas Kosmala, Mercedes Benz, Fila, Furla, and others.

