Lowe's MVPs Business Tools Help Pros Spend More Time Growing Their Business

Lowe's Introduces Suite of Mobile Tools That Drive Efficiency and Help Pros Stay on the Jobsite

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding new ways to save time and money is essential to the success of Pros and their businesses. According to proprietary research from Lowe's, 61% of Pros expect retailers to help them shop quickly, so they can get back to the job. That's why, building on the success of Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program™, Lowe's today is introducing a suite of Pro-centric solutions to do just that.

Lowe's MVPs Business Tools are available now via Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app, offering Pros time-saving solutions in areas they need most, maximizing time on the jobsite and making it easy to take care of business from anywhere. Pros can use the Lowe's MVPs Business Tools to simplify their resupply process with easy order placement and tracking. App and website features include:

Online Quoting: Instead of going in-store or calling to get a quote, Pros can build and update online order quotes within minutes. Pros can also complete purchases online at the quoted rate, with pricing guaranteed for seven days 1 .

Buy It Again: Pros can reorder frequently purchased items via the Buy it Again prompt, which can be sorted by frequency, recency and price of purchase.

Order Tracking: Pros can easily view purchases and track deliveries from a centralized page.

The new suite of tools complements Lowe's existing MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program3, which is designed to reward Pro businesses of all sizes with benefits such as Bonus Points earned on select items, paint rewards and more.

"We know that for Pros, time is money. As demands on their time increase, new technologies like the MVPs Business Tools help Pros be more efficient and stay focused on their business," said Tony Hurst, senior vice president, Pro and services. "These enhanced digital features replicate our fast and simple in-store shopping experience so Pros can manage their orders from anywhere – whether that's on the jobsite, at home or out of town."

According to proprietary research from Lowe's, Pros are excited about the potential of technology to improve their efficiency. Underscoring the value behind the new MVPs Business Tools, nearly one in three Pros (32%) ranked retailer-specific mobile apps and built-in tools in their top three innovations with the greatest potential to improve their job.

For more information on the latest offerings for Pros, visit Lowes.com/Pro.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.



1Subject to Lowe's Terms and Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for details.

2 Exclusions apply. Minimum $2,500 annual qualifying spend for Silver MVPs tier. More terms and restrictions apply. See Lowes.com/Terms for more details.

3MVPs Pro Rewards Program subject to Program Terms & Conditions. Details at Lowes.com/L/ProLoyaltyTerms. Subject to change.

