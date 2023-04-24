Voices acquires Voices.ai, a next generation developer platform for voice applications

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, has acquired Voices.ai and aims to launch the next generation software development platform for voice applications.

A developer platform is a set of tools, services, and resources that facilitate software development and empower developers to create, test, and deploy applications, products, or services. The Voices.ai developer platform will include APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), libraries, frameworks, documentation, tutorials, and cloud infrastructure services.

A recent poll of Voices customers found that 40% have used AI voices in the past, and another 60% said they would consider doing so in the future. Further, Voices has experienced a surge in voice over jobs in the voice assistant category, seeing an increase of 440% year-over-year.

David Ciccarelli, CEO and Founder of Voices recognizes the differences between a natural voice and digitally generated ones. "While there will always be a place for voice actors who bring their unique interpretation to a script and create character voices, there are many applications that don't require artistic interpretation," says Ciccarelli. "These applications, traditionally known as industrials, are a perfect fit for synthetic voices, more commonly referred to as AI voices."

Ciccarelli states that short, informative and dynamically changing content are best suited for AI voices. These include urgent public service announcements, improvements to turn-by-turn directions, or eLearning modules that require ongoing updates.

"The reality is that many applications would benefit from AI generated voices in real-time rather than rely on recordings done by voice talent. Especially when the content changes frequently, having access to voices created instantly offers a benefit not previously realized."

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

