Wagners CFT Manufactures Composites for Florida Marine and Pedestrian Structures

CRESSON, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagners CFT, an international manufacturer of composite fiber materials, announces their products can now be used in the construction of Florida marine and pedestrian structures. Due to the recent establishment of the new North America Wagners CFT headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, their manufactured composites are the ideal building blocks for construction companies erecting structures across the state of Florida. Contractors, engineers, and other construction professionals who operate in the civil and marine industries can invest in cost-effective, sustainable building solutions with the assistance of this design and manufacturing company.

Since bringing their manufacturing and fabrication expertise to the United States, Wagners CFT has created composite fiber materials for the construction of multiple different structures, including:

Docks & piers

Fender systems

Pedestrian bridges & similar pedestrian walkways

Boardwalks

Viewing platforms

Wagners' composite fiber materials are created through a process called pultrusion, which involves the utilization — or "pulling" — of raw materials such as glass and resin through a heated die. This manufacturing process is designed to create a continuous composite profile and results in the creation of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) sections, which are also known as composites.

Such composite fiber materials, created with the addition of Wagners CFT's manufacturing and fabrication expertise, make for exceptional construction materials for pedestrian and marine structures. Due to the lightweight nature of these products, transportation and installation are incredibly easy. Each product is also resistant to corrosion, rotting, rusting, and acid sulfate soils, boasting a 100-year lifespan and requiring very little regular maintenance. Structure projects utilizing composites also possess other unique features, such as:

Lightweight - 20% the weight of steel, 40% that of treated timber

Extremely high strength to weight ratio

Chemically inert

Environmentally stable, extremely low coefficient of thermal expansion

Does not rust or rot

Non-conductive

Quick and easy installation

Wagners CFT's composite fiber products are the ideal solution for the construction of marine and pedestrian structures. Their products can be designed in accordance with maritime structure specifications and can incorporate disability requirements, depending on what individual contractors require for their structures. Utilizing their composites for erecting docks, piers, fender systems, and pedestrian bridges allows for the protection of natural flora and fauna and the creation of moisture-resistant walkways. Wagners CFT products have been previously used in the construction of several structures, including (but are not limited to):

A pedestrian bridge in Big Sur, California , utilizing innovative installation methods and timber decking.

A single-span pedestrian bridge within the Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia, Canada .

A chemically inert and UV-resistant boardwalk with two separate viewing platforms in Ocala, Florida .

An FRP pier in San Angelo, Texas , that is currently undergoing installation.

A girder bridge with stacked 4x10 RHS mudsills in Santa Cruz, California .

A boardwalk in Union Valley, California , that is currently undergoing installation.

Learn more about the other applications of Wagners CFT's materials at wagnerscft.com .

About Wagners CFT:

Wagners CFT (Composite Fiber Technologies) is an international composite product manufacturer providing products to Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Malaysia, and the United States. Their composites, designed and matured in-house, are superior building materials for civil, electrical, and marine construction projects. Wagners CFT prides itself on providing reliable, durable, environmentally-friendly products for contractors, engineers, and other construction professionals through its new North American headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Find out more at wagnerscft.com .

Contact Information

Name: Anthony Mauro

Email: anthony.mauro@wagnerscft.com

Phone Number: 817-470-7821

View original content:

SOURCE Wagners