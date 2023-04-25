Tanger Continues Transforming the Shopping Experience through New Partnerships

Exciting Offerings Include First Ever Shake Shack, Dave & Buster's in Portfolio

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air outlet centers, is redefining the shopping experience by curating open-air environments that include improved amenities and best in class food and beverage options.

"At Tanger, we are constantly evolving our offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and are thrilled to bolster our non-apparel categories," said Executive Vice President of Leasing Justin Stein. "Through relationships with well-known partners like Shake Shack and Dave & Buster's, Tanger is thoughtfully executing on its strategy to expand into food and beverage and enhance the traditional shopping experience."

This summer, Shake Shack will open in San Marcos, Texas, marking its debut in the Tanger portfolio. Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine and more. As one of America's most beloved restaurant chains, Shake Shack is sure to be met with enthusiasm from Tanger shoppers. "We're excited to be opening our doors at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos," said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. "This is our first location in San Marcos, and first location as part of the Tanger family. We look forward to bringing our delicious ShackBurgers and hospitality to the community, especially with the added convenience of our drive thru."

Tanger's differentiated food and entertainment offerings continue in the fall with Dave & Buster's openings in Savannah, Ga. and Atlantic City, N.J. The premier entertainment and restaurant destination is the newest addition to Tanger's lineup of experiential offerings which also includes X-Golf, and is being introduced as part of Tanger's outparcel strategy and will be located on outlet adjacent land. "We are excited to be joining Tanger and expanding our reach in Georgia and New Jersey. In addition to the latest and greatest arcade games and a restaurant serving chef-crafted food and premium drinks, both locations will include a state-of-the-art sports bar with a 40-foot wall of high-definition screens providing fun for adults and families alike," said Chief Development Officer, John Mulleady, Dave & Buster's.

Shake Shack and Dave & Buster's join other new dining options and are indicative of Tanger's long-term vision, which centers on closely studying customer behavior and strategically investing in experiential offerings that drive traffic and foster loyalty. These consumer-focused changes are elevating Tanger's business portfolio by enhancing the core offerings of iconic retailers and emerging brands with more ways for the whole family to spend time at the centers.

