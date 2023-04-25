Uncover a Summer of Savings in America's First Resort Destination

Start planning a family-friendly getaway in The Palm Beaches with enticing hotel specials and attraction deals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer discover your playful side while exploring the diversity of things to do in The Palm Beaches, known as America's First Resort Destination®. This easy-to-reach domestic getaway is comprised of 39 vibrant cities, with adventure awaiting around every corner. From animal encounters and outdoor excursions to soaking in fun at some of the best waterparks and pools, families will find endless entertainment and memories to be made. Visitors can experience the grandeur of The Palm Beaches' coastline and stay within budget with affordable hotel packages and an all-new Summer Savings Pass to help sweeten the deal with discounts at top attractions.

EXPERIENCE WHAT'S NEW IN HOSPITALITY

If seeking the ultimate luxury stay, look no further than The Boca Raton, which recently rolled out several kid-friendly amenities for its youngest guests. Visitors will find a new hangout spot, The Break, designed with entertaining options for ages 11 to 15. Tweens will enjoy a mocktail bar, candy wall, and perfect vantage point of the newly unveiled FlowRider surf simulator, where even the wipeouts are fun. After frolicking in the sun, kids can relax with the brand-new collection of Kiddie Cabanas, four whimsical designs to delight guests. Other family favorites on-property involve drifting on the Lazy River, two exhilarating five-story water slides, an interactive play area featuring an explorable pirate ship, seven pools, and relaxing in private cabanas with personalized butler service. For a stylish stay with space for the family, opt for PGA National Resort, with newly remodeled two-bedroom, two-bath cottages on property, recently designed as part of a unique partnership with Serena & Lily. Beyond the cottage, families will love the Banyan Buddies Kids Club, PGA National Resort Racquet Club or Junior Golf Clinic. Guests can even be transported to and from PGA National Resort via helicopter, with the official urban air mobility partner, Blade Air Mobility, Inc., providing a unique, time-saving experience.

AKA West Palm is bringing luxurious modern hospitality to the forefront of West Palm beach with a new eight-story property conveniently located downtown, perfect for extended stays. The 215-room hotel features residences comprised of studios, one-and-two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private home with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel.

Visitors looking to be close to Delray Beach, known for its lively main street, inviting beach weather, thriving arts scene, and exciting culture, will have new options to choose from. Located just one block from the beach, The Atlantic Suites on the Ave is rated one of the top hotels in Delray Beach. Guests can extend their stay at the all-suite hotel, offering a sanctuary for a family retreat with ocean views and residence-style accommodations. Less than a mile from the beaches, spend more time strolling down Atlantic Avenue with a stay at Hampton Inn by Hilton – Delray Beach, a fresh new upscale hotel with rooms and suites that also provides proximity to the hottest attractions, along with a comfortable coastal atmosphere.

STAY & SAVE OFFERS

Why not stay longer and save? Plan a weekslong getaway and find great hotel offers to choose from. Several hoteliers are offering discounts for four nights or more, including Palm Beach Marriot Singer Island and Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas, or a fourth night free at participating hotels, including PGA National Resort, Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, The Boca Raton. Seagate Hotel & Spa's Stay Golden package offers discounts by date, starting at 25 percent in April, or 30 percent for stays May through November. The package also includes two poolside cocktails and discount on dinner at resort-wide restaurants. Families can bundle the fun, too, by choosing deals with the best amenities, such as Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa's Family Fun Package which includes a Beach Play Kit and daily breakfast for two adults and two children, or the Ultimate Family Fun experience at PGA National Resort, which includes dining and arcade credits, spa discounts, a complimentary round of golf, a kids welcome amenity from Banyan Buddies Kid's Club, and more.

AFFORDABLE FUN FOR THE FAMILY

There's always an adventure in The Palm Beaches for visitors of all ages, and with the Palm Beaches Savings Pass, visitors can access exclusive savings to some of the best attractions. Journey sky-high and take in views from the top of a lighthouse, take a safari adventure, then step inside a historic mansion and travel back 100 years, all in the same day.

Starting this summer, visitors can get up close to animals of the tropics with a brand-new animal encounter at the Candace S. & William H. Hamm III Everglades Conservation Center, located in the Florida Wetlands section of Palm Beach Zoo & Conservative Society. The new attraction is a realistic reproduction of an early pioneer cabin, inviting visitors to step inside to for a one-of-a-kind interactive experience with wildlife. For every full-priced adult admission during June and July, up to two children ages 3 to 12 will receive complimentary access to the Palm Beach Zoo, while children ages 2 and younger are always free. Kids can even learn about the destination's most beloved residents, sea turtles, at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. During the summer months, visitors may even catch nesting sea turtles in the wild on guided Turtle Walks; nesting season begins May 1st and ends Oct. 31st. For more animal encounters, don't miss Lion Country Safari, where visitors cruise by big cats, rhinos, ostriches and more from the comfort of their car.

For more unforgettable fun, visit The Park, the new world-class 18-hole golf course designed by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and Park co-founder Dirk Ziff. Take a swing at golf with a lighted 9-hole par three course, an 18-hole putting course, and a two-acre kids only golf area. Visitors can perfect their stroke with a lighted two-sided driving range with a state-of-the-art practice facility, featuring Top Tracer technology, and designed pro bono by PGA Tour Coach, Darren May.

While The Palm Beaches are known for the beaches, there are plenty of options for fun beyond the sand. Plan a no-cost underwater adventure with a visit to Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach to snorkel beneath Blue Heron Bridge. The crystal-clear section of the Lake Worth Lagoon features an 800-foot artificial reef fosters an incredible variety of marine life, from sea turtles to manatees to tropical fish—all just a few feet from the shore. For an afternoon of adrenaline thrills, opt for Rapids Water Park, featuring 35-action packed acres and the biggest, wettest, most thrilling water slides and attractions.

Florida's Cultural Capital ® is also full of dynamic attractions, from world-class museums, concerts and festivals. Plan a visit in May and take advantage of MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), the monthlong celebration of arts and culture in The Palm Beaches with an exclusive guide full of special offers. Visit The Square, which hosts dynamic family-friendly events all season long and enjoy the plethora of shops and restaurants, then catch the Bubble Blast series, an ongoing free, outdoor bubble extravaganza every Friday through Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day. While at The Square, hop on the free yellow line trolley to the lively Clematis District or the waterfront, with the option to hop off to visit shops, restaurants, galleries, and other must-sees.

To plan a stay or learn more visit, ThePalmBeaches.com.

