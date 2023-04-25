Zerigo 2.0 is Here: Psoriasis and Eczema Now Treatable at Home in Half the Time

By using a 360-degree approach to care, patients with psoriasis and eczema can safely treat themselves at home without inconvenient doctor visits, topicals, pills or invasive injections.

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerigo Health , today announces the launch of the Zerigo 2.0 ecosystem - the newest iteration of its digital health platform for the treatment and management of chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis to employers, health plans, and their providers across the U.S. The Zerigo Health ecosystem works together to support a patient's success, including a personal, clinical-grade, FDA-cleared, handheld, Smart UVB Light Therapy device, Zerigo smartphone app, access to ZerigoCare™ Guides for personal coaching and support, and access to a network of virtual care providers for clinical assessment and ongoing continuity of care. Using the Zerigo device, patients living with chronic psoriasis and eczema can safely treat themselves at home without invasive injections, doctor visits, pills or topicals.

Clinically proven and backed by 25+ years of research demonstrating the efficacy and safety of phototherapy, the Zerigo Health ecosystem delivers the only connected, handheld Smart Light Therapy solution for treating chronic skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema, at home or on the go, helping patients avoid the inconvenience of visiting a dermatologist for in-office treatment multiple times a week. The integrated system uses cloud-based technology via the Zerigo App to ensure prescription light therapy dosing is automatically controlled, calculated and personalized based on each member's response to treatment, and that members are treated safely in accordance with their physician's prescription. App-generated notifications alert patients of upcoming treatment sessions and help improve engagement.

"Psoriasis and eczema can substantially impair a patients' physical health, quality of life and work productivity," said Dr. Tina Bhutani, dermatologist and psoriasis specialist practicing at UC San Francisco (UCSF) Health and advisor to Zerigo Health. "Phototherapy has proven to be a safe, effective and convenient treatment for those suffering with these ongoing skin conditions."

In addition to the device and app, patients also partner with their own personal ZerigoCare Guide. The ZerigoCare Team includes a group of RNs, MAs, and certified health and wellness coaches that patients can use as a resource. For patients who express interest in this level of support, the ZerigoCare Team provides weekly treatments, support and encouragement, and monitors ongoing progress and results. This combination of tech and touch has proven to drive significantly higher utilization and adherence rates, essential for positive health outcomes.

"Zerigo Health allows psoriasis and eczema patients to treat themselves at home without inconvenient doctor visits, topicals, pills or invasive injections. After fielding extensive patient and provider feedback, 12+ months of development and hundreds of hours spent by our expert technical team perfecting our integrated system, we are thrilled to release version 2.0 of our solution to health plans and self-insured employers alike," said Frank D. D'Amelio, COO of Zerigo Health. "We believe the key to lasting patient success and treatment adherence is through a 360 degree approach to care. This upgraded version of our health ecosystem is geared to empower patients with a safe, easy-to-use device, app and support from ZerigoCare Guides to help them feel more in control of their condition and confident in their skin."

The Zerigo Health '2.0' ecosystem includes the following improvements:

Increased data capabilities within the Zerigo mobile app extend the ability to analyze patient adherence to treatment, monitor treatment dosage, and observe skin clearance progress.

Optimizations to the Zerigo device LED light source enables the treatment of twice the body surface area in half the treatment time, relative to previous device designs.

Enhancements to the Zerigo Care Portal, including missed treatment alerts, personalized patient profiles, treatment reminders for patients, and progress reports for both physicians and patients, enables more proactive monitoring and care management.

New, flexible treatment calendar capabilities enable patients to change dates and times of treatment throughout the week, empowering them to treat at their convenience, based on their schedule.

Integrated access to convenient, online visits with licensed physicians to perform clinical assessments, prescribe the Zerigo Health Solution, and maintain continuity of care, enabling patients to connect with a provider from the comfort and privacy of home or on the go.

About Zerigo Health

Zerigo Health offers a comprehensive home solution that seamlessly connects patients and providers to tailor treatments for optimal dermatological outcomes. The handheld device, innovative app and support services empower people living with chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema/atopic dermatitis and vitiligo to combat their condition. Zerigo Health's precision solution remotely treats and monitors patients using narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, a proven, standard-of-care treatment. Zerigo Health is headquartered in San Diego, California and has 45+ employees. To learn more, visit www.zerigohealth.com or on LinkedIn or Twitter.

The Zerigo Health System is an Ultraviolet Light Emitting Medical Device intended for use in localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI). Available only upon a physician's prescription.

