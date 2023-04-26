Axoni Announces $20 Million Equity Financing Led by EJF Ventures with Participation from Laurion Capital, Communitas Capital, and Existing Investors

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axoni, a provider of data synchronization technology and financial market infrastructure, announced today the close of a $20 million equity financing round led by EJF Ventures, with participation from Laurion Capital Management, Communitas Capital, and existing investors. Axoni has raised more than $110 million since inception.

(PRNewsfoto/Axoni) (PRNewswire)

Axoni's AxCore software synchronizes data across enterprises, solving decades-old coordination problems between large companies. By guaranteeing data is continually and automatically replicated in real time, with guaranteed accuracy and completeness, Axoni technology reduces cost, risk, and errors when moving trade data and other critical information between financial institutions. With AxCore now deployed across various asset classes and markets, it is also standardizing the internalization of data, further reducing costs for institutions who can leverage existing familiarity with Axoni software.

Since its founding in 2017, Axoni's client base has grown to include many of the world's leading market infrastructure companies, asset managers, hedge funds, and global banks in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Axoni's mission critical technology processes trillions of dollars of transactions annually across international markets.

"We're delighted to add these financial technology experts to our list of partners and deeply appreciate the continued support from our existing investors," said Axoni CEO Greg Schvey. "This investment will facilitate further advancement of our technology as well as our continued global expansion."

"Modernizing legacy financial infrastructure is essential as market participants grapple with the challenges of an increasingly real-time world. Axoni solves key data-related problems with a modular architecture resulting in improved operational efficiency and greater client satisfaction. We believe AxCore has applicability across many lines of financial services and we are excited to support the exemplary team at Axoni," said Jonathan Bresler, Managing Partner of EJF Ventures.

"We believe Axoni is ideally positioned to serve the industry's secular trend in post-trade operational efficiency," said Emmanuel Naim from Laurion Capital Management. "Laurion is thrilled to participate in the company's new round of financing."

Axoni software has been deployed or is in development in a wide range of markets, including:

Cleared stock loan transactions at OCC (Options Clearing Corporation)

Global credit derivatives in partnership with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

Global communications platform for primary issuance of corporate bonds in partnership with DirectBooks

Global equity swaps in partnership with a consortium of leading market participants

Global derivatives platform slated to launch in 2023

About Axoni

Axoni is a New York-based technology firm that specializes in the coordination of data across financial institutions. Founded in 2017 by a team of distributed systems and financial markets veterans, the company offers core data infrastructure, application development, and automation tools. Axoni's technology is used across global capital markets by the world's leading banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and infrastructure providers.

Existing investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Citi, CME Ventures, Coatue, DCG, Deutsche Bank, DCVC, FinTech Collective, F-Prime, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Intel Capital, J.P. Morgan, LSEG, Nyca Partners, UBS, Wells Fargo, and Y Combinator.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axoni