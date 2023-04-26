Elevai Labs Announces Research Grant Award and Partnership to Better Characterize the 'Payload' of ELEVAI's Stem Cell-derived Exosomes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC. , a medical aesthetic biotechnology company specializing in physician-dispensed skincare, is pleased to report a stem cell exosome research partnership with Dr. Stanislav Sokolenko's Lab at Dalhousie University and a non-repayable Grant from the Mitacs Accelerate Grants Program ("Mitacs"). Mitacs is an organization that funds projects intended to grow research and development initiatives between industry and institutions.

Elevai Labs Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Elevai Labs Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ELEVAI Founder, Jordan R. Plews, Ph.D. states, "We are excited to be working with Dr. Sokolenko to further understand the protein dynamics of our stem cell exosomes." He notes, "This partnership will continue to accelerate and expand ELEVAI's innovation capabilities, and with the help of our other research partners, enable ELEVAI to continue to rapidly improve proprietary manufacturing processes and innovative products to better serve the medical aesthetics community and beyond."

About the project: ELV3000

ELV3000 is a two-year research collaboration between Dr. Sokolenko's Lab and ELEVAI LABS. The primary aim of this research project is to establish novel techniques for characterizing the bioactive 'payload' of ELEVAI LABS' exosomes and provide ELEVAI with a greater understanding of how specific exosome contents may be attributable to positive skincare outcomes.

The secondary goal of the project is to further optimize the ELEVAI Exosome™ production process which may improve product efficacy through the ability to exert greater control over exosome payloads. The ELEVAI E-Series™ is currently the first-to-market topical exosome product series intentionally developed to support skin before and after energy-based procedures to optimize aesthetic outcomes and elevate the patient experience. The resulting process improvements are expected to result in new and improved products designed to markedly improve the appearance of the skin, scalp, and hair.

Dr. Stanislav Sokolenko shares, "My team and I are very excited to work with ELEVAI. Exosome production is a rapidly growing field and developing robust characterization strategies will be essential moving forward. My lab has first-hand experience in the development and characterization of new analytical methods/software that we are eager to apply as part of ELV3000. The underlying challenge in this type of work always remains the same: to separate signal from noise and generate conclusions that are both biologically and statistically sound."

Dr. Stanislav Sokolenko earned his PhD from the University of Waterloo in 2016, where he received the UW Outstanding Achievement Award for PhD Research. After a brief postdoctoral at the University of Nantes, he joined the Department of Process Engineering and Applied Science at Dalhousie University in 2017.

ABOUT DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY

Dalhousie University was established in 1818 as a public research university in Nova Scotia, Canada, with over 21,000 students from 115 countries. Dalhousie offers more than 4,000 courses and 180-degree programs in 13 undergraduate, graduate, and professional faculties. Dalhousie's Faculty of Health is a leader and innovator within the health landscape — regionally, nationally, and internationally. With over 3,000 students, 200 faculty members and 80 staff, the faculty is a health research and teaching powerhouse with wide-reaching impact. The university is a member of the U15, a group of research-intensive universities in Canada.

ABOUT DR. SOKOLENKO'S LAB

Dr. Sokolenko's lab focuses on large-volume biological data gathering and analysis using high-precision analytical techniques such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and mass spectrometry (MS), among others. Regardless of the instrument, the fundamental goal behind all of the lab's research is to translate the wealth of data generated by modern analytical instruments into relevant and actionable information. Some past projects that the lab has worked on with industry and academic partners have included translating genomic and proteomic data into metabolic models to predict carbohydrate utilization in microorganism-derived biofuel production; identifying metabolic biomarkers that can predict relapse in childhood cancer patients; and using lipidomics to develop a better understanding of muscular dystrophy.

ABOUT ELEVAI LABS, INC.

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a medical aesthetic biotechnology company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the aesthetic skincare space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic skincare, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about ELEVAI Skincare at www.elevaiskincare.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elevai Labs Inc.