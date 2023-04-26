Entergy reports first quarter earnings

Company affirms guidance and outlooks

NEW ORLEANS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported first quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.47 on an as-reported basis and $1.14 on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

"We had a productive start to the year with strong execution on important operational and regulatory fronts," said Drew Marsh, Entergy chairman and chief executive officer. "We have positioned ourselves well to deliver on our stakeholder commitments for 2023, and we are poised to capture both near- and long-term robust growth opportunities."

Business highlights included the following:

E-LA completed a $15 million project in Southwest Louisiana , upgrading transmission infrastructure to meet Entergy's new resilience standards.

E-TX and Monarch Energy signed a memorandum of understanding for E-TX to supply long-term renewable power to Monarch's 500-megawatt green hydrogen electrolyzer project.

E-TX broke ground on the Orange County Advanced Power Station.

E-LA filed a request with the LPSC to approve projects totaling approximately 225 megawatts of new solar capacity.

E-LA filed a proposal with the LPSC to add 3 gigawatts of renewable resources, in addition to the nearly 2.5 gigawatts already sought; the filing also seeks to streamline the regulatory review and certification process for these additions.

E-MS filed its annual formula rate plan.

E-MS celebrated 100 years of serving customers and communities.

JUST Capital and CNBC named Entergy to the JUST 100 ranking.

Business Facilities magazine named Entergy a top U.S. utility for the company's commitment to economic development.

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council named Entergy to its list of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises.

Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP Measures) First quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

First quarter

2023 2022 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)





As-reported earnings 311 276 35 Less adjustments 69 7 61 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 242 269 (27) Estimated weather impact (47) 16 (63)







(After-tax, per share in $)





As-reported earnings 1.47 1.36 0.11 Less adjustments 0.32 0.04 0.29 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 1.14 1.32 (0.18) Estimated weather impact (0.22) 0.08 (0.30)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated results

For first quarter 2023, the company reported earnings of $311 million, or $1.47 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $242 million, or $1.14 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $276 million, or $1.36 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $269 million, or $1.32 per share, on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business follow. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of quarterly variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business segment results

Utility

For first quarter 2023, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $397 million, or $1.87 per share, on an as-reported basis and $329 million, or $1.55 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to first quarter 2022 earnings of $340 million, or $1.67 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. There were several drivers for the quarter's results.

The company recorded the following as a result of receiving securitization proceeds at E-LA for the storm cost recovery in March 2023 (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings):

a reduction in income tax expense as a result of securitization,

the portion of carrying costs on storm expenditures not previously recorded,

a reduction in other income to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as a part of the securitization, and

amounts reserved to share the benefits from securitization with customers.

Other drivers included:

the effect of regulatory actions across the operating companies;

lower retail sales volume due to the impacts of weather;

higher operating expenses, including depreciation expense and taxes other than income taxes; and

higher interest expense.

Higher dividends on intercompany preferred investments (offset at Parent & Other and largely earnings neutral for consolidated results) was also a driver for the quarter.

On a per share basis, first quarter 2023 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.

Parent & Other

For first quarter 2023, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of

$(86 million), or (41) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to a first quarter 2022 loss of $(64 million), or (31) cents per share, on an as-reported basis and $(71 million), or (35) cents per share, on an adjusted basis.

In 2022 the wind down of Entergy Wholesale Commodities was completed, and that business is no longer a reportable segment. Any remaining financial activity from EWC is now included in Parent & Other results. For comparability, EWC first quarter 2022 results are also included in Parent & Other ($0.04 in as-reported earnings per share). The shut down and sale of Palisades was the primary driver for the 2022 EWC variance.

Higher dividends on intercompany preferred investments (offset at Utility and largely earnings neutral for consolidated results) was also a driver for the quarter.

On a per share basis, first quarter 2023 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.

Earnings per share guidance

Entergy affirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.55 to $6.85. See webcast presentation for additional details.

The company has provided 2023 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP financial measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. Potential adjustments include the exclusion of regulatory charges related to outstanding regulatory complaints and significant income tax items.

Earnings teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance.

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR".

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investors.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and other information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix E.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments." In 2022, that included the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's exit from the merchant power business. Beginning in 2023, as a result of the successful exit from the merchant nuclear business, Entergy Wholesale Commodities is no longer a reportable segment and any remaining financial activity from that business will no longer be adjusted in its entirety from Entergy's results (individual items could be considered for adjustment if they meet the necessary criteria). Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted ROE; adjusted ROE, excluding affiliate preferred; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, ROE is included on both an adjusted and an as reported basis. Metrics defined as "adjusted" exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's 2023 earnings guidance; current financial and operational outlooks; industrial load growth outlooks; statements regarding its climate transition and resilience plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with (1) realizing the benefits of its resilience plan, including impacts of the frequency and intensity of future storms and storm paths, as well as the pace of project completion and (2) efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust fund values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) impacts from terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; (i) the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Entergy and its customers; and (j) effects on Entergy or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; (2) the effects of changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.

First quarter 2023 earnings release appendices and financial statements

Appendices

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

B: Earnings variance analysis

C: Utility operating and financial measures

D: Consolidated financial measures

E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Financial statements

Consolidating balance sheets

Consolidating income statements

Consolidated cash flow statements

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures First quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)

First quarter

2023 2022 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)





As-reported earnings (loss)





Utility 397 340 57 Parent & Other





2022 EWC - 7 (7) All other (86) (71) (15) Total Parent & Other (86) (64) (22) Consolidated 311 276 35







Less adjustments





Utility 69 - 69 Parent & Other





2022 EWC - 7 (7) All other - - - Total Parent & Other - 7 (7) Consolidated 69 7 61







Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)





Utility 329 340 (12) Parent & Other





2022 EWC - - - All other (86) (71) (15) Total Parent & Other (86) (71) (15) Consolidated 242 269 (27) Estimated weather impact (47) 16 (63)







Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 212 204 8







(After-tax, per share in $) (a)





As-reported earnings (loss)





Utility 1.87 1.67 0.20 Parent & Other





2022 EWC - 0.04 (0.04) All other (0.41) (0.35) (0.06) Total Parent & Other (0.41) (0.31) (0.09) Consolidated 1.47 1.36 0.11







Less adjustments





Utility 0.32 - 0.32 Parent & Other





2022 EWC - 0.04 (0.04) All other - - - Total Parent & Other - 0.04 (0.04) Consolidated 0.32 0.04 0.29







Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)





Utility 1.55 1.67 (0.12) Parent & Other





2022 EWC - - - All other (0.41) (0.35) (0.06) Total Parent & Other (0.41) (0.35) (0.06) Consolidated 1.14 1.32 (0.18) Estimated weather impact (0.22) 0.08 (0.30)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 detail adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) First quarter 2023 vs. 2022



First quarter

2023 2022 Change







(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions) Utility





E-LA true-up for carrying costs on storm expenditures 31 - 31 E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization (15) - (15) E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefit (103) - (103) Income tax effect on Utility adjustments above 27 - 27 E-LA tax benefit resulting from securitization 129 - 129 Total Utility 69 - 69







Parent & Other





2022 EWC Earnings - 7 (7) Total Parent & Other - 7 (7)







Total adjustments 69 7 61







(After-tax, per share in $) (b)





Utility





E-LA true-up for carrying costs on storm expenditures 0.14 - 0.14 E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization (0.07) - (0.07) E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefit (0.36) - (0.36) E-LA tax benefit resulting from securitization 0.61 - 0.61 Total Utility 0.32 - 0.32







Parent & Other





2022 EWC Earnings - 0.04 (0.04) Total Parent & Other - 0.04 (0.04)







Total adjustments 0.32 0.04 0.29











Calculations may differ due to rounding



(b) Per share amounts are calculated by multiplying the corresponding earnings (loss) by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) First quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)

First quarter

2023 2022 Change Utility





Operating revenues 31 - 31 Other regulatory charges (credits)–net (103) - (103) Other income (deductions)–other (15) - (15) Income taxes 156 - 156 Total Utility 69 - 69







Parent & Other





2022 EWC





Operating revenues - 150 (150) Fuel and fuel-related expenses - (26) 26 Purchased power - (14) 14 Nuclear refueling outage expense - (11) 11 Other O&M - (41) 41 Asset write-offs and impairments - (1) 1 Decommissioning expense - (14) 14 Taxes other than income taxes - (10) 10 Depreciation/amortization exp. - (9) 9 Other income (deductions)–other - (13) 13 Interest exp. and other charges - (1) 1 Income taxes - (3) 3 Preferred dividend requirements - (1) 1 Total 2022 EWC - 7 (7) Total Parent & Other - 7 (7)







Total adjustments 69 7 61















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.

Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow First quarter 2023 vs. 2022 ($ in millions)

First quarter

2023 2022 Change Utility 978 495 483 Parent & Other





2022 EWC - 78 (78) All other (18) (35) 17 Total Parent & Other (18) 43 (61) Consolidated 960 538 422



Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF increased for the quarter due to primarily to:

higher receipts from Utility customers,

lower non-capital storm restoration spending, and

lower pension contributions.

The increase was partially offset by:

the wind down of EWC, including the receipt of DOE proceeds in 2022; and

higher Utility interest payments.

B: Earnings variance analysis

Appendix B provides details of current quarter 2023 versus 2022 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances for Utility and Parent & Other.

Appendix B: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d), (e) First quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (After-tax, per share in $)





Parent & Other





Utility

2022 EWC (f)

All other

Consolidated

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted 2022 earnings (loss) 1.67 1.67

0.04

(0.35) (0.35)

1.36 1.32 Operating revenue less:

fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale;

purchased power; and regulatory charges (credits)–net (0.16) 0.06 (g) (0.43)

0.01 0.01

(0.58) 0.07 Nuclear refueling outage expense (0.02) (0.02)

0.04

- -

0.02 (0.02) Other O&M 0.03 0.03

0.16

(0.01) (0.01)

0.18 0.02 Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

0.05

- -

0.05 (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes (0.05) (0.05) (h) 0.04

- -

(0.02) (0.05) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.08) (0.08) (i) 0.03

(0.01) (0.01)

(0.05) (0.09) Other income (deductions)–other 0.05 0.12 (j) 0.05

(0.06) (0.06) (k) 0.04 0.07 Interest exp. and other charges (0.07) (0.07) (l) 0.01

(0.03) (0.03)

(0.09) (0.09) Income taxes–other 0.59 (0.04) (m) -

0.01 0.01

0.61 (0.03) Share effect (0.08) (0.06) (n) -

0.02 0.02

(0.06) (0.05) 2023 earnings (loss) 1.87 1.55

-

(0.41) (0.41)

1.47 1.14





























Calculations may differ due to rounding



(c) Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits) and Utility income taxes-other exclude the following for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings) ($ in millions):



1Q23 1Q22 Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits) (3) (17) Utility income taxes-other 3 17

(d) Utility regulatory charges (credits) and Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest exclude the following for the effects of HLBV accounting and the approved deferral (net effect is neutral to earnings) ($ millions):



1Q23 1Q22 Utility regulatory charges (credits) 3 1 Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest (3) (1)

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related

expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power;

and regulatory charges (credits)-net variance analysis 2023 vs. 2022 ($ EPS)

1Q Electric volume / weather (0.27) Retail electric price 0.30 1Q22 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and E-TX cost of debt from 2020 storms (0.05) 1Q23 provision for customer sharing of securitization benefits (0.36) 1Q23 E-LA true-up of carrying charges on storm costs 0.14 Reg. provisions for decommissioning items 0.01 Other, including Grand Gulf recovery 0.07 Total (0.16)

(e) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period. Income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. Share effect captures the change in diluted average number of common shares outstanding. (f) In 2022 the wind down of EWC was completed and that business is no longer a reportable segment. Any remaining financial activity from EWC is now included in Parent & Other "All other." EWC 2022 results are isolated as those earnings were largely attributable to assets that were shut down and sold. Lower revenue, lower operating expenses, and the variance in other income are primarily due to the shut down and sale of Palisades in 2022. (g) The first quarter variances reflected items resulting from securitization approvals. First quarter 2022 results included regulatory provisions totaling $13 million ($10 million after tax) for the true-up of E-LA and E-TX cost of debt from 2020 storms. In the first quarter 2023, E-LA recorded a regulatory provision for $103 million ($76 million after tax) for sharing the benefits of E-LA's securitization with customers and $31 million ($31 million after tax) for the true-up of carrying charges on storm costs (both were considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Regulatory actions that affected the variance included E-AR's FRP, E-LA's FRP (including riders), E-MS's FRP, E-NO's FRP, and E-TX's TCRF. Mild weather in 2023 was also a driver. The variance also included higher Grand Gulf recovery. (h) The first quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was due to higher ad valorem and franchise taxes, partially offset by lower employment taxes. (i) The first quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility depreciation/amortization expense was due primarily to higher plant in service and updated depreciation rates for Grand Gulf, which became effective March 1, 2022. (j) The first quarter earnings increase from higher Utility other income (deductions)–other included higher intercompany dividend income related to the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's 2022 securitization compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated (largely offset in P&O). An increase in allowance for equity funds used during construction due to higher construction work in progress in 2023 also contributed. The increase was partially offset by a $15 million charge that was recorded to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's 2023 storm cost securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings) and an increase in non-service pension costs. (k) The first quarter earnings decrease from lower Parent & Other other income (deductions)–other was due to changes in interest related to the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's 2022 securitization compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated (largely offset in Utility). This was partially offset by income recorded on legacy EWC pension plans and intercompany interest income. (l) The first quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility interest expense and other charges was due primarily to higher debt balances. (m) The first quarter variance in Utility income taxes was due largely to a $129 million income tax benefit recorded in first quarter 2023 related to storm cost securitization financing (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (n) The first quarter earnings per share impacts from share effect were due to settlement of equity forward sales in November 2022 under the company's ATM program.

C: Utility operating and financial measures

Appendix C provides a comparison of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures First quarter 2023 vs. 2022

First quarter

2023 2022 % Change % Weather adjusted (o) GWh sold







Residential 7,276 8,454 (13.9) 0.8 Commercial 6,248 6,271 (0.4) (0.5) Governmental 577 584 (1.2) (1.6) Industrial 12,740 12,496 2.0 2.0 Total retail sales 26,841 27,805 (3.5) 1.0 Wholesale 4,502 3,641 23.6

Total sales 31,343 31,446 (0.3)











Number of electric retail customers







Residential 2,565,292 2,548,138 0.7

Commercial 367,738 368,951 (0.3)

Governmental 18,094 18,173 (0.4)

Industrial 44,784 46,477 (3.6)

Total retail customers 2,995,908 2,981,739 0.5











Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh $20.96 $21.00 (0.2)











Calculations may differ due to rounding



(o) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

On a weather-adjusted basis, retail sales increased 1.0 percent. Residential sales were 0.8 percent higher and commercial sales decreased 0.5 percent – reflected changes in customer counts. Industrial sales increased 2.0 percent due to continued growth from new and expansion customers (largely primary metals, petrochemicals, and industrial gases industries) and higher sales to small industrial customers. The increase was partially offset by lower sales to cogen customers.

D: Consolidated financial measures

Appendix D provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix D: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures First quarter 2023 vs. 2022 (See Appendix F for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending March 31 2023 2022 Change GAAP measure





As-reported ROE 9.2 % 9.3 % (0.1) %







Non-GAAP financial measure





Adjusted ROE 10.4 % 10.4 % -







As of March 31 ($ in millions, except where noted) 2023 2022 Change GAAP measures





Cash and cash equivalents 1,971 702 1,269 Available revolver capacity 4,191 4,129 62 Commercial paper 866 1,343 (477) Total debt 27,658 28,630 (972) Securitization debt 293 55 238 Debt to capital 67.4 % 70.5 % (3.1) % Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share - 5 (5)







Storm escrows 406 33 373







Non-GAAP financial measures ($ in millions, except where noted)





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 67.2 % 70.4 % (3.2) % Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 65.5 % 69.9 % (4.4) % Gross liquidity 6,161 4,830 1,331 Net liquidity 5,295 3,487 1,808 Net liquidity, including storm escrows 5,702 3,521 2,181 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 18.4 % 21.5 % (3.1) % FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 11.4 % 9.3 % 2.2 %









Calculations may differ due to rounding





E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

Appendix E-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E-1: Definitions Utility operating and financial measures GWh sold Total number of GWh sold to retail and wholesale customers Number of electric retail customers Average number of electric customers over the period Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of total sales



Financial measures – GAAP As-reported ROE 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Available revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet

Financial measures – non-GAAP Adjusted EPS As-reported EPS excluding adjustments Adjusted ROE 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In 2022, the results of the EWC segment were considered an adjustment in light of the company's exit from the merchant nuclear power business. Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt Gross liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Net liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing Net liquidity, including storm escrows Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt Entergy Corp. debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excluding securitization debt

Appendix E-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix E-2: Abbreviations and acronyms ADIT AFUDC AFUDC – borrowed funds AGA ALJ AMI APSC ATM bbl Bcf/D bps CAGR CCGT CCNO CFO COD DCRF DOE DTA E-AR E-LA E-MS E-NO E-TX EEI EPS ESG ETR EWC FERC FFO FIN 48 FRP GAAP GCRR Grand Gulf or GGNS Accumulated deferred income taxes Allowance for funds used during construction Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction American Gas Association Administrative law judge Advanced metering infrastructure Arkansas Public Service Commission At the market equity issuance program Barrels Billion cubic feet per day Basis points Compound annual growth rate Combined cycle gas turbine Council of the City of New Orleans Cash from operations Commercial operation date Distribution cost recovery factor U.S. Department of Energy Deferred tax asset Entergy Arkansas, LLC Entergy Louisiana, LLC Entergy Mississippi, LLC Entergy New Orleans, LLC Entergy Texas, Inc. Edison Electric Institute Earnings per share Environmental, social, and governance Entergy Corporation Entergy Wholesale Commodities Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Funds from operations FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes" Formula rate plan U.S. generally accepted accounting principles Generation Cost Recovery Rider Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI HLBV IIRR-G LNG LPSC LTM LURC MISO MMBtu Moody's MOU MPSC MTEP NBP NDT NYSE OCAPS OCF OpCo OPEB Other O&M



P&O PMR PPA



PUCT RFP ROE RSP S&P SEC SERI TCRF TRAM UPSA WACC Hypothetical liquidation at book value Infrastructure investment recovery rider – gas Liquified natural gas Louisiana Public Service Commission Last twelve months Louisiana Utility Restoration Corporation Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. Million British thermal units Moody's Investor Service Memorandum of understanding Mississippi Public Service Commission MISO Transmission Expansion Plan National Balancing Point Nuclear decommissioning trust New York Stock Exchange Orange County Advanced Power Station Net cash flow provided by operating activities Utility operating company Other post-employment benefits Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense Parent & Other Performance Management Rider Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement Public Utility Commission of Texas Request for proposals Return on equity Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) Standard & Poor's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission System Energy Resources, Inc. Transmission cost recovery factor Tax reform adjustment mechanism Unit Power Sales Agreement Weighted-average cost of capital



F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Appendix F-1, Appendix F-2, and Appendix F-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix F-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – ROE (LTM $ in millions except where noted)

First quarter



2023 2022 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation (A) 1,138 1,060 Adjustments (B) (155) (127)







Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (A-B) 1,293 1,187







Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances) (C) 12,384 11,364







As-reported ROE (A/C) 9.2 % 9.3 % Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) [(A-B)/C] 10.4 % 10.4 %















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows ($ in millions except where noted)

First quarter



2023 2022 Total debt (A) 27,658 28,630 Less securitization debt (B) 293 55 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 27,365 28,575 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,971 702 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 25,395 27,874







Commercial paper (F) 866 1,343







Total capitalization (G) 41,044 40,626 Less securitization debt (B) 293 55 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (H) 40,751 40,571 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,971 702 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (I) 38,781 39,870







Debt to capital (A/G) 67.4 % 70.5 % Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (C/H) 67.2 % 70.4 % Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (E/I) 65.5 % 69.9 %







Available revolver capacity (J) 4,191 4,129







Storm escrows (K) 406 33







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J) 6,161 4,830 Net liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J-F) 5,295 3,487 Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP) (D+J-F+K) 5,702 3,521







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due July 2022

- 650 Due September 2025

800 800 Due September 2026

750 750 Due June 2028

650 650 Due June 2030

600 600 Due June 2031

650 650 Due June 2050

600 600 Total Entergy Corporation notes (L) 4,050 4,700 Revolver draw (M) 150 150 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts (N) (41) (47) Total parent debt (F+L+M+N) 5,024 6,145 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) [(F+L+M+N)/C] 18.4 % 21.5 %















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt ($ in millions except where noted)

First quarter



2023 2022 Total debt (A) 27,658 28,630 Less securitization debt (B) 293 55 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 27,365 28,575







Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM (D) 3,007 2,888







AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM (E) (31) (29)







Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:





Receivables

(8) 91 Fuel inventory

(37) 6 Accounts payable

(159) 162 Taxes accrued

17 130 Interest accrued

2 26 Deferred fuel costs

108 (172) Other working capital accounts

(130) (105) Securitization regulatory charges, LTM

55 71 Total (F) (152) 209







FFO, LTM (non-GAAP) (G)=(D+E-F) 3,127 2,650







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (G/C) 11.4 % 9.3 %























Calculations may differ due to rounding

