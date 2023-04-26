Glia Launches Major Enhancements to Glia Interaction Platform at DCS Summit

AI voice banking and secure messaging features add simplicity, security to customer interactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Summit -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), today announced new additions to the Glia Interaction Platform, including an AI voice banking feature and a solution that brings real-time service options to asynchronous secure messages. Announced at Glia's annual customer event, the enhancements further enable financial institutions to seamlessly and securely interact with customers across phone and digital channels.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

"We're launching major new capabilities for the Glia Interaction Platform at our first in-person conference this week, focused on redefining how businesses interact with customers," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. "These new features are the direct result of feedback from our customer community and our commitment to understand how financial institutions can optimize the efficiency and satisfaction of their customer interactions."

Voice GVAs

One of the new features is a voice banking solution for the Glia Interaction Platform that extends Glia's turnkey AI-powered Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs) to support dial-in phone interactions. This allows financial institutions to offer a single virtual assistant across the call center and digital channels to automate both voice and chat interactions.

Replacing legacy, menu-based IVR and phone banking systems, Glia's Voice GVAs allow callers to simply interact using natural language, removing the complexities of traditional menu navigation. Voice GVAs deliver uninterrupted 24/7 service, adeptly handling after-hours calls and peak demand, while responding to customer questions and transferring them to live support as needed.

"Glia Virtual Assistants are pre-trained to handle 800+ banking scenarios out of the box to improve resolution times and lower costs," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Glia. "Our customers experience a 50%+ containment of customer engagement on average with some realizing more than 90%. Typically they also realize an 80% reduction in Average Wait Time and Average Handle Time."

The AI voice banking solution is available immediately as part of the GVA offering. For more information go to Glia Virtual Assistants

Secure Conversations

Secure Conversations is another major enhancement, enabling financial institutions to connect asynchronous messages from their secure banking portal to real-time service options. This allows users to seamlessly transition from a secure message to a live representative via Chat, OnScreen Voice or Video.

"Secure messaging has been a digital disconnect for customers, locking them into a discrete, detached 'email-like' channel separate from all other service options. Responding to a secure message has often meant waiting 24 to 48 hours for an answer," said DiPietro. "Glia Secure Conversations bridges the gap, allowing customers to opt for a real-time channel from within the secure message to interact with a self-service assistant or a live representative. By making secure messages part of a seamless interaction, Glia Secure Conversations can boost first-time resolution rates, lower abandonments and drive up conversions."

Glia Secure Conversations is pre-integrated with digital banking platforms, ensuring that a visitor is authenticated and that an interaction can start from a secure portal message and seamlessly shift to a live channel. Because customers need to log into the digital banking platform to access secure messages, they can safely interact and receive real-time support without additional verification. This delivers a seamless interaction that drives to resolution rather than forcing a customer to wait for a secure message response.

Glia is rolling out Secure Conversations with digital banking platform partners. Contact your digital banking platform provider to learn about eligibility and timing for Glia Secure Conversations.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 credit unions, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

Contact: Maggie Wise, maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia