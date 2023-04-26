HARIBO® to Sweeten News Cycle with All-Day Good News Content and Collaborations on National Gummi Bear Day, April 27

America's #1 gummi brand will launch "Good News Goldbears," a happy news show, on its social media platforms to bring more smiles to our newsfeeds this Thursday

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO , America's #1 gummi brand and inventor of the gummi bear, will post a first-of-its-kind social media video broadcast, "Good News Goldbears" on National Gummi Bear Day this Thursday, April 27. To celebrate the year's sweetest holiday and to infuse more childlike happiness into its followers' days, HARIBO will dedicate its Facebook and Instagram channels to serving only good news videos, compiled from fan-generated content, influencer collaborations and brand-produced news skits.

According to a study from Pew Research, most American adults now get their news from social media, and it's easy to feel like much of that news is negative. However, Psychology Today recently cited a study that uncovered "greater shared levels of good news about the world can insulate [people] from the effects" of bad news. So, HARIBO wants to celebrate good news and bring smiles to more people on National Gummi Bear Day.

"Childlike happiness is at the heart of everything we do at HARIBO, and National Gummi Bear Day is the perfect time to celebrate that with our consumers. This means remembering to smile about something silly, feeling carefree and getting excited about the little things like a gummi treat," said Seth Klugherz, VP of Marketing, HARIBO of America Inc. "This year, we want to inspire childlike happiness through encouraging people to share good news that's making them smile. We've all been inundated with bad news from around the world on our social feeds, so now it's time to highlight the good and share the happy!"

Beginning at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT, the famous Goldbears will join anchors and on-the-ground reporters will be sharing good news all day long. Fans will be able to call into the 24-hour hotline leading up to National Gummi Bear Day to leave a message of any good news and it may be added to the video broadcast in real-time. Fans can call 1-844-GOOD-NWS or 1-844-4663-697 to share their good news and potentially see it shared on the one-day-only "Good News Goldbears" broadcast.

"Good News Goldbears" isn't the only good news breaking on National Gummi Bear Day. For the second-annual gummi holiday, HARIBO and Vans® have some good news to share! Following the launch of the collaboration in early April, an exclusive Vans Customs print will launch on April 27 in celebration of National Gummi Bear Day! The new print will feature HARIBO's iconic Goldbear throughout, making it a true collector's piece. For more information, please visit vans.com.

And, if that's not sweet enough, HARIBO will also soon be launching a brand new Goldbears pack mix that will be berry exciting for summer – be sure to keep an eye out for an upcoming announcement. Fans have long expressed their passion for HARIBO Goldbears' flavors and colors, making innovation a key growth factor for the brand. In fact, the green HARIBO Goldbear has recently gone viral! Gummi fans all over the country have been happily surprised to learn that the green Goldbear is not lime or apple-flavored, but strawberry! All of this goes to show just how many people love the Happy World of HARIBO.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

