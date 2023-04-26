JinkoSolar's EAGLE Encore Residential Solar + Energy Storage System Named Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder® Media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that JinkoSolar's EAGLE Encore Residential Solar + Storage platform has been recognized by Green Builder® Media as a 2023 Sustainable Product of the Year.

Green Builder®'s Sustainable Product of the Year lists innovative home building products that raise the bar in sustainability, resiliency, and responsible manufacturing. This is the second consecutive year that JinkoSolar has received this recognition in the Energy Management Category. This year's recognition highlights JinkoSolar's EAGLE Encore platform, an integrated DC-coupled residential solar + storage system comprising the high-power EAGLE Continental solar module and the 7.6kW/26.2kWh EAGLE RS battery storage system. This all-in-one solution utilizes best-in-class Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Li-on battery technology and features a single DC-coupled hybrid inverter which manages power from both the storage and solar systems.

"It's an honor to have our products once again recognized by Green Builder® Media," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "Sustainability and resiliency are top-of-mind for most homeowners, and JinkoSolar is proud to offer an all-in-one solution that allows them to generate solar power and store that energy for backup generation, self-consumption, and time-of-use management."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar and its EAGLE Encore System for earning a spot in our 2023 Sustainable Product of the Year issue. We get excited when we see a company with similar values to ours, and who shares the same goal in making clean, energy efficient products more accessible to homeowners," said Sara Gutterman, Chief Executive Officer of Green Builder® Media.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia and Nigeria, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of December 31, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Green Builder® Media

Green Builder® Media, LLC is the leading media company in the North American building industry focused exclusively on green building and responsible growth. The publication's annual list of Most Sustainable Products is developed using a weighted analysis of surveys, market conditions and public sentiment. View the entire 2023 list at www.greenbuildermedia.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

