AIRS Medical joined South Korean President Yoon's U.S. visit as a business delegation

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical joined the U.S. business delegation, which has been set up as the largest since the inauguration of Yoon Suk Yeol. They are expected to establish a network with U.S. government officials and entrepreneurs and focus on entering the local market through opportunities to expand their businesses.

The business delegation consists of 122 companies, who were selected after two deliberations by the selection committee. As the mission theme is "high-tech industry," companies in the pharmaceutical bio and digital healthcare sectors accounted for a high proportion. AIRS Medical is one of seven companies selected for the digital healthcare sector.

As part of their itinerary, the business representatives are set to engage in a series of events, including the reception hosted by the White House and the Korea-U.S. Cluster Roundtable arranged by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. The said events will offer an opportunity to exchange views on economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries and foster strong connections with the U.S. government officials and business leaders.

Following their participation in the business delegation, companies will visit various multinational corporations in the United States and organize expert meet-ups to create prospects for domestic business opportunities.

"Our objective during the visit is to draw in investors from the United States. We currently have more than three medical institutions in the U.S. that have adopted our solution, and we are presently in talks regarding potential partnerships." said Hyeseong Lee, CEO of AIRS Medical.

AIRS Medical has been making waves in the United States market with its AI-based MRI image enhancement solution called SwiftMR™. The company received FDA 510(k) clearance for SwiftMR™ in 2021, allowing it to enter the U.S. market.

Since then, AIRS Medical has been aggressively pursuing opportunities in the U.S. market, showcasing to RSNA, North America's largest annual meeting of the radiological society for two consecutive years. The company's efforts paid off when it was awarded the 2023 Best Practice Award by Frost & Sullivan, a leading global research and consulting firm that recognizes companies for their outstanding performance in their respective industries.

AIRS Medical also recently participated in HIMSS23, the largest healthcare information and communication and management system society meeting in the U.S., on April 17. The company showcased its cutting-edge technology, designed to help healthcare professionals and patients improve their MRI scanning experiences.

"Following our success in the Korean market and the timely visit by the Business Delegation, AIRS Medical USA will continue to strive for providing value-driven AI-solutions for all stakeholders in the healthcare field." Said Kevin Yang, Head of AIRS Medical USA.

The next major event for AIRS Medical is the American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR) in Chicago scheduled for April 29, followed by the Health Connect Partners Reverse Expo (HCP Reverse Expo) in Houston scheduled for May 8. The company is expected to demonstrate its AI-based medical imaging technology expertise at both events.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical Inc., founded in Oct 2018, is a medical AI solution provider headquartered in Seoul, Korea, that develops innovative products and services to improve the patient experience. AIRS Medical helps healthcare systems achieve greater institutional efficiency in areas where a lack of productivity limits clinical value.

SOURCE AIRS Medical Inc.