Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income was $86.2 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $1.65
ERIE, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net income was $86.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $68.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.
1Q 2023
(in thousands)
1Q'23
1Q'22
Operating income
$ 110,543
$ 84,312
Investment (loss) income
(4,732)
3,009
Interest expense and other (income), net
(3,337)
526
Income before income taxes
109,148
86,795
Income tax expense
22,907
18,176
Net income
$ 86,241
$ 68,619
1Q 2023 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $26.2 million, or 31.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $70.1 million, or 14.4 percent, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million, or 6.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Loss from investments before taxes totaled $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to income from investments before taxes of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net investment income was $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2022. Included in net investment income is $10.8 million of limited partnership losses in the first quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 28, 2023. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 558,090
$ 487,992
Management fee revenue - administrative services
15,189
14,313
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
172,827
163,327
Service agreement revenue
6,359
6,478
Total operating revenue
752,465
672,110
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
469,095
424,471
Cost of operations - administrative services
172,827
163,327
Total operating expenses
641,922
587,798
Operating income
110,543
84,312
Investment income
Net investment income
2,183
10,504
Net realized and unrealized investment losses
(5,282)
(7,279)
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings
(1,633)
(216)
Total investment (loss) income
(4,732)
3,009
Interest expense
—
999
Other income
3,337
473
Income before income taxes
109,148
86,795
Income tax expense
22,907
18,176
Net income
$ 86,241
$ 68,619
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 1.85
$ 1.47
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 1.65
$ 1.31
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 278
$ 221
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,188,819
46,188,761
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,296,621
52,300,501
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.19
$ 1.11
Class B common stock
$ 178.50
$ 166.50
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 122,376
$ 142,090
Available-for-sale securities
57,470
24,267
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
533,306
524,937
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
62,738
79,201
Accrued investment income
8,191
8,301
Total current assets
784,081
778,796
Available-for-sale securities, net
858,196
870,394
Equity securities
72,963
72,560
Fixed assets, net
417,339
413,874
Agent loans, net
59,315
60,537
Other assets
32,075
43,295
Total assets
$ 2,223,969
$ 2,239,456
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 322,910
$ 300,028
Agent bonuses
20,565
95,166
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
168,142
165,915
Dividends payable
55,419
55,419
Contract liability
37,187
36,547
Deferred executive compensation
7,345
12,036
Total current liabilities
611,568
665,111
Defined benefit pension plans
53,522
51,224
Contract liability
18,142
17,895
Deferred executive compensation
12,634
13,724
Deferred income taxes, net
16,081
14,075
Other long-term liabilities
25,055
29,019
Total liabilities
737,002
791,048
Shareholders' equity
1,486,967
1,448,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,223,969
$ 2,239,456
