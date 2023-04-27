Synechron Caps Off Its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 With Several Notable Achievements as it Continues to Innovate and Evolve

NEW YORK and LONDON and PUNE, India, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, has now capped off its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. During the past 12 months, Synechron has continued its commitment to staying agile and evolving to keep pace with rapidly changing industry needs, while maintaining its industry-leading position as a digital technology transformation specialist.

Expanding the Global Footprint

Notable achievements during the 12 months ended March 31 include strategic and purposeful growth that expanded the firm's global footprint to 40 offices within 17 countries, and a total global workforce of 14,000+. Office expansion includes:

A new office in Belgrade , Serbia – the sister location to our Novi Sad, Serbia office

A new office in Belfast, Northern Ireland

A new office in Pune, India , the 8th office in India

This expanded footprint includes the office in Melbourne, Australia, which Synechron added with its January 2023 integration of Attra, a payments technology services and solutions provider in the banking and services space. Attra was acquired by Synechron in December 2020 and became Synechron Payments business.

Key Additions to the Management Team:

Synechron also filled some key C-level roles in the management team, including:

Antonia Maneta as Chief Marketing Officer

David Sewell as Chief Technology Officer

Christin Spigai as Chief Human Resources Officer

Enhanced Capabilities and Domains

Synechron spent considerable time redefining its capabilities and array of end-to-end Consulting, Design, Cloud, Data and Engineering services across nine industry domains that include Capital Markets, Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Exchanges, Payments and Insurance industries. These enhanced practice areas have enabled Synechron to expand its focus beyond the financial services industry to include technology clients.

Continued Innovation and Enhanced FinLabs

In February 2023, Synechron launched its Data Monetization Accelerator program, which includes four solutions to help financial institutions apply advanced techniques to leverage and monetize their collected business data. Since 2016 Synechron has innovated 10 Accelerator programs, each of which contains a suite of business solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies and sophisticated strategies.

Additional Recognitions and Corporate Awards

In February 2023, Synechron was named a winner in the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Innovation Awards 2023 contest recognizing Synechron's PayTech Accelerator program and suite of five cutting-edge solutions (which debuted in February 2022). To date, Synechron has won 33 innovation-related global awards.

During its recent fiscal year, Synechron won a global 2023 Best Places To Work award, and was also recognized with six Great Place To Work® 2022-2023 certifications – awarded for workplace excellence. Synechron's recent Great Place to Work® certifications include regional offices in The Netherlands, Singapore, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the UAE.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO, in reflecting on the past 12 months, said, "I am so proud of Synechron's trajectory. Despite difficult environmental challenges, we've held to our mission that we started the firm with back in 2001 – deploying technological solutions to solve real-world business challenges. We have strategically and carefully invested toward further building the scope and depth of Synechron's business and capabilities. But, we still have work to do as we map new avenues and strategies for proving that Synechron is the change-partner-of-choice for organizations across the world."

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Consulting, Design, Cloud, Data, and Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+, and has 40 offices in 17 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

