Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Travelzoo logo
Travelzoo logo(PRNewswire)
  • Revenue of $21.6 million, up 17% year-over-year
  • In constant currencies, revenue was $22.1 million, up 19% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $5.5 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated revenue was $21.6 million, up 17% from $18.5 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $22.1 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.7 million for Q1 2023. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $3.7 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.23, compared to $0.19 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $5.5 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.4 million), stock option expenses ($0.4 million) and severance-related expenses ($39,000). See section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"We will continue our strategy of leveraging Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for Travelzoo members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position
As of March 31, 2023, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $19.8 million. Net cash provided by operations was $535,000.

Reserve
Reported revenues include a reserve of $785,000 related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve is initially booked as contra revenue.

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $14.8 million. Operating profit for Q1 2023 was $4.5 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue remained consistent year-over-year at $5.9 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 6% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q1 2023 was $457,000, or 8% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $178,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club business segment revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $948,000. Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. The number of premium subscribers increased 27% year-over-year. Revenue from increases in subscribers is reported with a lag because we recognize revenue from subscriptions monthly pro rata over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q1 2023 was $123,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $249,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack's Flight Club's net income was $20,000, with $12,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $168,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $8,000. Operating loss for Q1 2023 was $217,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $8,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q1 2023. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers
As of March 31, 2023, we had 30.5 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.3 million as of March 31, 2023, down 2% from March 31, 2022. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.1 million as of March 31, 2023, consistent with March 31, 2022. Jack's Flight Club had 2.0 million subscribers as of March 31, 2023, up 14% from March 31, 2022.

Discontinued Operations
As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes
A provision of $1.4 million for income taxes was recorded for Q1 2023, compared to an income tax expense of $968,000 in the prior-year period. The provision for Q1 2023 does not reflect the expected utilization of NOLs by Travelzoo in the U.S.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead
For Q2 2023, we currently expect growth in revenue and growth in operating profit to continue year-over-year. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)




Three months ended


March 31


2023


2022

Revenues

$                 21,601


$                 18,453

Cost of revenues

2,691


2,832

Gross profit

18,910


15,621

Operating expenses:




Sales and marketing

9,296


8,581

Product development

490


453

General and administrative

4,413


4,668

Total operating expenses

14,199


13,702

Operating income

4,711


1,919

Other income, net

350


1,423

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

5,061


3,342

Income tax expense

1,378


968

Income from continuing operations

3,683


2,374

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)


(11)

Net income

3,681


2,363

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

8


4

Net income attributable to Travelzoo

$                   3,673


$                   2,359





Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations

$                   3,675


$                   2,370

Net loss attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations

$                        (2)


$                      (11)





Income per share—basic




Continuing operations

$                     0.23


$                     0.20

Discontinued operations

$                        —


$                        —

Net income per share—basic

$                     0.23


$                     0.20





Income per share—diluted




Continuing operations

$                     0.23


$                     0.19

Discontinued operations

$                        —


$                        —

Net income per share—diluted

$                     0.23


$                     0.19

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing
operations—basic

15,697


12,056

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued
operations—basic

15,697


12,056

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing
operations—diluted

15,779


12,544

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued
operations—diluted

15,697


12,056

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)






March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$             19,138


$            18,693

Accounts receivable, net

13,672


13,820

Prepaid income taxes

1,401


1,778

Prepaid expenses and other

1,764


1,289

Assets from discontinued operations

10


11

Total current assets

35,985


35,591

Deposits and other

4,618


5,094

Deferred tax assets

3,248


3,222

Restricted cash

679


675

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,852


7,440

Property and equipment, net

692


657

Intangible assets, net

3,249


3,651

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$             66,267


$            67,274

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$               3,143


$              4,271

Merchant payables

27,976


32,574

Accrued expenses and other

4,611


5,049

Deferred revenue

3,124


2,216

Operating lease liabilities

2,682


2,972

Liabilities from discontinued operations

453


452

Total current liabilities

41,989


47,534

Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,926


8,326

Other long-term liabilities

3,530


2,563

Total liabilities

53,445


58,423

Non-controlling interest

4,603


4,595

Common stock

165


165

Treasury stock (at cost)

(7,316)


(7,130)

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


(9,537)

Note receivable from shareholder

(4,753)


(4,753)

Additional paid-in capital

23,670


23,274

Retained earnings

10,815


7,142

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,825)


(4,905)

Total stockholders' equity

8,219


4,256

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             66,267


$            67,274

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three months ended


March 31


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$             3,681


$             2,363

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

478


574

Stock-based compensation

396


542

Deferred income tax

(68)


97

Loss on long-lived assets


38

Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo


(196)

Net foreign currency effects

3


(13)

Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other
reserves

(569)


(1,408)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

372


(3,163)

Prepaid income taxes

407


759

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

17


565

Accounts payable

(1,321)


103

Merchant payables

(4,591)


(7,961)

Accrued expenses and other

911


917

Income tax payable


(157)

Other liabilities

819


176

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

535


(6,764)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Proceeds from repayment of note receivable

39


Purchases of intangible assets


(1,049)

Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo


196

Purchases of property and equipment

(111)


(89)

Net cash used in investing activities

(72)


(942)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repurchase of common stock

(186)


Net cash used in financing activities

(186)


Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash

171


(524)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash

448


(8,230)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

19,378


44,989

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$           19,826


$           36,759

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 













Three months
ended March 31,
2023

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight
Club


New
Initiatives


Elimination


Consolidated

Revenue from
unaffiliated
customers

$       14,567


$       6,078


$         948


$               8


$               —


$           21,601

Intersegment
revenue

191


(191)





Total net revenues

14,758


5,887


948


8



21,601

Operating income
(loss)

$         4,516


$          457


$         (45)


$         (217)


$               —


$             4,711













Three months
ended March 31,
2022

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight
Club


New
Initiatives


Elimination


Consolidated

Revenue from
unaffiliated
customers

$       11,498


$       6,127


$         823


$               5


$               —


$           18,453

Intersegment
revenue

193


(193)





Total net revenues

11,691


5,934


823


5



18,453

Operating income
(loss)

$         1,820


$          178


$           23


$         (102)


$               —


$             1,919

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)




Three months ended


March 31

 


2023


2022

GAAP operating expense

$            14,199


$            13,702

Non-GAAP adjustments:




Amortization of intangibles (A)

398


226

Stock option expenses (B)

396


541

Severance-related expenses (C)

39


13

Non-GAAP operating expense

13,366


12,922





GAAP operating income

4,711


1,919

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

833


780

Non-GAAP operating income

5,544


2,699

Investor Relations:
ir@travelzoo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301808867.html

SOURCE Travelzoo

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.