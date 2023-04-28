Aditum Bio Announces Formation of Vitalli Bio, Focused on Immunological Disorders

Vitalli Bio is the ninth company formed by Aditum Bio

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditum Bio, the biotech investment firm cofounded in 2019 by former Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez and former President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) Dr. Mark Fishman, today announced the formation of Vitalli Bio, a portfolio company created for the development of novel therapies for immunological disorders. Vitalli Bio is being formed in connection with the in-licensing of a highly selective dual inhibitor of Interleukin-2-Inducible T-Cell Kinase (ITK) and Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) from Daewoong Pharmaceutical, which is anticipated to close in early May. The compound will be renamed VIT-801 and is anticipated to enter Phase 1 studies in 2023.

Unlike current treatments, which are generally limited to inhibiting only individual cell types, VIT-801 is a dual-target inhibitor that simultaneously inhibits B cells, T cells and other immune cells, potentially providing a best-in-class profile in immune disorders where multiple cell types are implicated. In addition to VIT-801, Vitalli Bio will be granted an option to license earlier stage dual-target inhibitors in development by Daewoong.

"Aditum Bio's translational medicine approach is unique in the industry, and we are excited to move this exciting compound into the clinic in immunological disorders" said Joe Jimenez, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Aditum Bio. Dr. Mark Fishman, Co-Founder and Chair of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Boards, added, "VIT-801 has a unique profile that selectively inhibits a range of relevant immune cells, suggesting it has the potential to represent a safe and effective alternative in these difficult to treat populations."

Vitalli Bio is the ninth company launched by Aditum Bio, whose mission is to give large patient populations access to medicines which otherwise may not be developed. To speed these drugs to market, Aditum Bio fosters an incubator model, focusing on the translational phase of drug development. The "spin out" model enables a nimble, start-up culture with a dedicated team of managers supported by Aditum's in-house team of operational and technical area experts, ranging from nonclinical pharmacology and CMC to regulatory affairs and clinical operations.

About Aditum Bio

Aditum Bio is committed to improving public health by accelerating R&D in disease areas with both large and more targeted patient populations, where medical innovation can have a huge impact. Aditum Bio focuses on basic mechanisms of disease, in-licenses promising drug candidates directed at such pathophysiologies, and spins out individual companies dedicated to bringing each candidate through Phase II clinical trials. Aditum Bio uses data, software and technology to help bring innovative medicines through the clinical trial phase more quickly and with lower costs than traditional pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.aditumbio.com.

About Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Established in 1945, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals for both domestic and international markets. With a strong and innovative in-house R&D and advanced manufacturing facilities, Daewoong provides a total healthcare solution to customers across the globe. Continuing on their course of building a strong global healthcare company, Daewoong has broadened international operations by establishing branch offices and research centers throughout Asia and the United States. Daewoong has also expanded strategic partnerships in more than 100 countries worldwide.

In 2022, Daewoong expanded its global market presence by entering into a license agreement worth USD 923 million, which granted permission for the use of 'Fexuclue', a medicine licensed for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, in the Philippines and Ecuador within the first year of its launch. Additionally, Daewoong successfully launched 'Envlo', the first-ever sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor for the treatment of diabetes to be developed in Korea, and signed an export contract worth USD 84.36 million with Brazil and Mexico. For further information on Daewoong Pharmaceutical, please visit our official website.

