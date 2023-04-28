M&M'S® Brings Colorful Fun To Fans This Spring Season

Mars delivers moments of everyday happiness with new gifts for Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation

NEWARK, N.J., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is celebrating the spring season with an array of customized gifts that are full of colorful fun for Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation. Gift givers can easily and thoughtfully customize M&M'S offerings by choosing from over 20 unique M&M'S lentil colors, and include custom messages, various clipart or upload a photo on the chocolate candies.

"Personalized M&M'S are the perfect gift to celebrate loved ones in a fun and meaningful way," said Jarid Lukin, Global Sr. Director, M&M'S Digital. "Whether you're celebrating a new graduate or showing mom and dad how thankful you are this spring season, there's no better way to celebrate those you love than by delivering moments of everyday happiness with a custom M&M'S gift specifically designed for them."

This spring, the MMS.com gifting options offer colorful fun for any and all upcoming occasions:

Mother's Day Gift Box : No wrapping required, this gift is ready-to-go and gives recipients a sweet look into what's inside! A clear window shows off the custom-designed M&M'S of your choosing, which Mom is sure to love. Mother's Day is on May 14 , place your orders by May 8 to ensure your gift arrives in time to celebrate! No wrapping required, this gift is ready-to-go and gives recipients a sweet look into what's inside! A clear window shows off the custom-designed M&M'S of your choosing, which Mom is sure to love.

Class of 2023 Graduation Party Favors : Celebrate your graduate with something sweet and memorable to take home on their big day. These party favors are filled with personalized M&M'S candies that are the perfect gift to recognize such a momentous achievement. Design your custom M&M'S blend with the graduate's school colors for an extra special touch! Celebrate your graduate with something sweet and memorable to take home on their big day. These party favors are filled with personalized M&M'S candies that are the perfect gift to recognize such a momentous achievement.

Personalized M&M'S Father's Day Dispenser: A memorable and fun way to show off customized treats, delivered by the handful with every twist of the turnkey. And similar to the Father's Day is on June 18 , place your orders by June 12 to ensure your gift arrives in time to celebrate! A memorable and fun way to show off customized treats, delivered by the handful with every twist of the turnkey. And similar to the Gift Jar , it's available to personalize a bit more with a custom packaging offering.

And for those everyday moments, big and small, such as birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, celebrate the important people in your life with personalized M&M'S gifts, favors and more! Make them smile with a gift of M&M'S that makes life's moments that much sweeter.

For more information on all personalized offerings from M&M'S, visit MMS.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for M&M'S newsletter here.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The M&M’S logo has been straightened so the ampersand - a distinctive element that serves to connect the two Ms – is more prominently displayed to demonstrate how the brand brings people together. (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

