SANY Heavy Industry publishes 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry ("SANY", SSE: 600031), a leading global heavy machinery manufacturer, has published the annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing the group's progress and achievements of social responsibility strategy and practice with heightened emphasis on sharing SANY's experience in tackling the climate challenges. Upholding the mission of "Quality Changes the World," SANY remains true to its aspirations and thrives to build a better world with its customers and partners.

Adhering to the strategy of "intelligent digitalization, electrification, and internationalization," SANY has been consistently improving the corporate governance and risk management efficiency, driving sustainable development through technological innovations, and meeting environmental governance targets to pursue green economy.

SANY is also promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reaching China's carbon peaking and carbon neutralization goals, while taking better care of employees, focusing on talent development, and actively investing in and engaging in social welfare events.

"SANY has always been actively fulfilling our economic, social, and environmental responsibilities to achieve sustainable development. Looking ahead into 2023, we will continue to seize opportunities and collaborate with our partners and all stakeholders to explore a sustainable development path that tackles global challenges, creates greater value for employees, shareholders, and society, and contributes to reaching the global sustainable development goals," said Xiang Wenbo, chairman of SANY Heavy Industry.

Intelligent digitalization, electrification, and internationalization: SANY's global roadmap for the transformative time

SANY's global development roadmap emphasizes leveraging intelligent digitalization to reach the "Dual Carbon" goals, advancing electrification development to target clean energy opportunities, and accelerating global industrial layout.

The group is shifting conventional manufacturing and consumption models towards green, energy-saving, and circular development. Driving the future with the power of data, its intelligent digitalization strategy is leading the industry's technological progress, especially in the area of low-carbon transformation of product development – integrating clean technology optimization for construction machinery equipment, including pure electric and hydrogen energy technologies.

SANY is also stepping up its commitment to allocate more resources in expanding the overseas market and sales network. It recorded an annual international sales revenue of 36.571 billion yuan (USD 5.3 billion) in 2022.

Strengthening corporate governance to promote technological innovation, sustainable and green development, people development and social responsibility

SANY has established a standardized and effective risk management and internal control structure to achieve long-term sustainable development, while improving the systems of R&D, quality control, and supplier management with sustainability the key to the corporate governance processes.

In 2022, SANY invested 7.826 billion yuan (USD 1.13 billion) in R&D, representing a 1.68 percent increase year-on-year and accounting for 9.78 percent of its operational revenue.

SANY is implementing clean production technologies to conserve resources, boost recycling, and reduce environmental pollution. In 2022, it invested 3.22 million yuan (USD 466,673.31) in photovoltaic projects that generate an average of 900,000 KWH annually, with its total clean energy usage amounting to 16.013 million KWH. SANY also invested over 140 million yuan (USD 20.29 million) to control gas emissions and reduce VOCs emissions by 134.83 tons.

Building on a human touch, SANY has been improving its safety production and occupational health management systems to guarantee and support the well-being and safety of employees and suppliers. In addition, it has organized various events for employees to promote engagement and communication, as well as creating a better environment for work and life.

In 2022, SANY employees completed 687.4 hours of volunteer work. The group's total investment in various social welfare projects reached 45.769 million yuan (USD 6.63 million), encompassing poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and public welfare initiatives.

