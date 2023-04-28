TV Host Erica Cobb's 'Comeback' Platform Partners with Daytime Talk Show 'Daily Blast Live' for Special Episode

Cobb to also announce live podcast event coming to Denver in June

DENVER, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the heels of a 2023 NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Society & Culture Podcast for 'Comeback: with Erica Cobb', TV host Erica Cobb is excited to announce her platform is partnering with daytime talk show 'Daily Blast Live', known as 'DBL', for a special episode airing on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The live podcast event will take place in Denver, Colorado at Varone Market Venue.

The episode will feature guests who embody the spirit of the 'Comeback: with Erica Cobb' brand, which is all about folks who are getting ready and staying ready for their next chapter. 'Comeback: with Erica Cobb' is a weekly podcast featuring testimony teachers, experts, and celebrities sharing their biggest comebacks and providing listeners with tools and inspiration to help them on their own comeback journeys.

The 'Comeback' episode of 'Daily Blast Live' will feature the following guests:

Andre Norman who is known as "The Ambassador of Hope". Norman was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for trying to kill eight people in 1985. While in prison, he taught himself to read and studied law to the point he was able to appeal his own conviction.

Caitlin Conner has completed seven triathlons, competed on a weightlifting team, became the first U.S. woman amputee competitive boxer, and won nine medals at the Texas Regional Games, an annual competition for athletes with disabilities. She did it all after spending several weeks in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in which she was hit by a driver who was texting. Following the crash, Caitlin learned she was pregnant and had to choose between saving her baby or saving her leg. She saved the baby and now has a healthy daughter and runs a nonprofit.

Ramona Pierson is Co-Founder and CEO of Declara, a startup using artificial intelligence to power its collaborative knowledge platform. Her story is one of perseverance after a drunk driver hit her and left her for dead at age 22. She was in a drug-induced coma for 18 months. After rehabilitation, she slowly started to rebuild her life.

During the special episode of 'Daily Blast Live', Cobb will announce her 'Comeback with Erica Cobb: A Live Podcast Event' happening on June 16, 2023. The live podcast event will take place in Denver, Colorado at Varone Market Venue. It will feature special guests, food, and bazaar-style shopping including beauty, clothing, and skincare vendors.

Erica Cobb is a co-host on 'Daily Blast Live'. 'DBL' brings viewers the latest trending stories in a real, honest, entertaining, and live format each weekday. You can check your local listings at www.dailyblastlive.com/listings

