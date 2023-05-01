Lula's Garden Partners with Strawberry Shortcake to Launch Themed Gift Box Collection as Limited-Time Offer

─Collaboration in celebration of National Strawberry Month─

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lula's Garden, an eco-friendly succulent plant gifting company, and WildBrain, a global leader in kids and family entertainment, are collaborating on a limited-time offer gift box collection inspired by the beloved children's brand Strawberry Shortcake. Aimee Baldassaro, Chief Experience Officer of Tenth Avenue Commerce, made the announcement.

In celebration of National Strawberry Month, the Lula's Garden collection of specially designed Strawberry Shortcake planter gift boxes launches today for pre-order. Containing beautiful hand-planted succulents from Lula's Petite Garden line, the sustainable boxes are adorned with beloved characters from the classic Strawberry Shortcake brand, including Strawberry herself and her adorable best friends, Orange Blossom, Blueberry Muffin and Lemon Meringue.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lula's Garden to celebrate National Strawberry Month for Strawberry Shortcake fans with these gorgeous sustainable gift boxes and succulents," said Elizabeth Litten Miller, Vice President of Franchise Strategy at WildBrain. "So many of today's moms have such fond memories of their childhood Strawberry Shortcake dolls and watching her shows. We just love that these new gift boxes from Lula's Garden continue to celebrate the nostalgia for the brand across generations."

Originally born as a greeting card character in the 1970s, Strawberry Shortcake grew to become a worldwide sensation in the 1980s with multigenerational appeal and over $4 billion in global sales. The sweet little girl with the bonnet, who loved baking, has since been reimagined to find new adoring fans with each generation. In 2019, WildBrain launched a fresh, new Strawberry Shortcake—featuring a new look and entrepreneurial spirit for today's kids—through the brand-new animated series, Berry in the Big City. Celebrating stories of diversity, creativity and friendship, the series is available now on Netflix and WildBrain's official Strawberry Shortcake channel on YouTube. Also rolling out exclusively on Netflix beginning this year, Strawberry Shortcake fans will be able to enjoy four new CG-animated seasonal specials from WildBrain, celebrating Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer.

"One of our goals with partnering with WildBrain to create the Strawberry Shortcake Collection was to give mothers and kids an opportunity to bond over the shared experience of these iconic characters cherished by multiple generations," said Baldassaro. "And we especially loved Strawberry Shortcake's message of empowerment for young girls through the kid-friendly entrepreneurial characters in the new WildBrain series."

Pre-orders for the limited-time only Strawberry Shortcake Petite Garden launch May 1, the beginning of National Strawberry Month, with product available for fulfillment May 17 through June 30. Lula's Garden branded Mother's Day collections are available for delivery now through Mother's Day. Visit www.lulasgarden.com, to order now. Follow Strawberry Shortcake and her best friends on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram and on Lula's Garden's Facebook , Instagram, and Pinterest channels.

About Lula's Garden:

Lula's Garden is a succulent gifting company based in Los Angeles, California and one of Tenth Avenue Holdings' privately-held properties. Its eco-friendly succulent gardens arrive potted in a self-sustaining gift box that is uniquely designed to serve as a planter. The combination of luxurious design and enduring flora makes Lula's Garden one of the most popular destinations for corporate gifting, found here: https://www.lulasgarden.com/pages/corporate-gifts. Each garden sold provides six months of access to safe water for one person in the developing world through its partnership with water.org. For more information, visit www.lulasgarden.com

About WildBrain:

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content and beloved brands. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library—one of the world's most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. Our integrated, in-house capabilities spanning production, distribution and licensing set us apart as a unique independent player in the industry, managing IP across its entire lifecycle, from concept to content to consumer products.

At our state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, we produce award-winning, fan-favourite series, such as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Carmen Sandiego; Go, Dog. Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries and on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment. WildBrain Spark, our AVOD network, has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time on YouTube, offering one of the largest selections of kids' content on that platform. Our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, WildBrain CPLG, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, From You Flowers , H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, Send Flowers, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Diane Stefani, diane.stefani19@gmail.com; Jennifer A. Maguire, jen@maguirepr.com

