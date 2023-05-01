REALITY Studios to launch Specialite, a female-character VTuber agency: 1st audition set to start in Japan and globally on May 1st

REALITY Studios to launch Specialite, a female-character VTuber agency: 1st audition set to start in Japan and globally on May 1st

TOKYO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALITY Studios Inc., (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, 100% subsidiary of GREE, inc., hereinafter "REALITY Studios") announced today that they are launching a VTuber agency with the brand name of "Specialite." The agency's very first audition is set to begin both in Japan and globally today, on May 1st, 2023.

REALITY Studios to launch Specialite, a female-character VTuber agency (PRNewswire)

What is Specialite?

Specialite is a female-character VTuber agency that focuses on the management of game streamers who love and are skilled at computer/video games regardless of genre. The agency, experienced in talent management, will do its best to support their talents to become successful globally.

About the audition

Specialite is holding their first-ever virtual talent audition now. Candidates from all over the world are welcome! Candidates who pass the audition will have full support from the agency, including avatar creations by experienced illustrators, new streaming equipment such as gaming PCs and microphones, and talent management in general prior to and after their debut.

Duration

May 1st, 2023 17:00 JST ~ May 31st, 2023 23:59 JST

How to apply

Applications can be submitted through the audition page of Specialite's official website.

Link: http://specialite.games/audition/en

*For further information, please refer to the audition page.

Updates regarding the audition are announced through Specialite's official website as well as their official Twitter accounts.

Twitter account (English): https://twitter.com/Specialite_EN

Twitter account (Japanese): https://twitter.com/Specialite_JP

REALITY Studios will continue to deliver services that can entertain millions of users through producing and developing new talents.

About REALITY Studios

REALITY Studios is a company based in Tokyo, Japan that operates and manages various VTuber agencies.

https://reality-studios.inc/

GREE and the GREE logo are registered trademarks of GREE, inc..

All other trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GREE, Inc.