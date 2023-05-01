TransMedics Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report

ANDOVER, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report.

"Our core mission is to transform organ transplantation and expand access to life-saving therapy for patients across multiple disease states," said Waleed Hassanein, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We strive to continuously improve the supply and post-transplant clinical outcomes for organ transplant patients, and we want to do so by operating responsibly and sustainably. This aspiration forms the basis of our approach to ESG at TransMedics. As we continue to grow the business and meaningfully expand the reach of the National OCS Program, our primary focus will remain on patients, organ donors, and their families. Our inaugural ESG report lays the groundwork for building on our performance and our record of transparency in the years ahead."

TransMedics' ESG-related initiatives and accomplishments from the past year included:

Designating the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors to oversee TransMedics' policies and practices regarding corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability

Increasing access to transplant therapy through the OCS multi-organ platform and the National OCS Program

Achieving a gender balanced workforce in the U.S., in which 50% of our employees were women as of December 31, 2022 , including three out of eight members of our executive leadership team

Maintaining a best-in-class product quality record with zero product recalls to date

Evaluating our products with the goal of optimizing and reducing environmental impacts across product lifecycles

TransMedics' ESG report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry and was informed by other leading ESG reporting frameworks. Please visit the Investor Relations section of TransMedics' website to view the 2022 ESG Report.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

