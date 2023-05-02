Annual Survey Reveals 1 in 2 Asian Americans Feel Unsafe; Nearly 80% Do Not Fully Feel They Belong and Are Accepted in the U.S.

Discrimination and lack of representation in leadership drive lack of belonging, felt most acutely by young and female Asian Americans.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) today announced the findings of the third annual STAATUS Index—"Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S."—the leading study examining attitudes and stereotypes towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) in the U.S. The inaugural 2021 STAATUS Index was one of the first national studies on this topic in 20 years.

The Asian American Foundation (PRNewswire)

The survey is a nationally representative study based on a sample of 5,235 U.S.-based respondents aged 16 and over, conducted online between February 9 to March 13, 2023.

This year's survey reveals that 1 in 2 Asian Americans feel unsafe in the U.S. and nearly 80% of Asian Americans do not completely feel they belong and are accepted. Discrimination and lack of leadership representation contribute most to Asian Americans' lack of belonging in the U.S. Additionally, the survey revealed that young and female Asian Americans are least likely to feel they completely belong and are accepted.

"We're seeing a continuing and alarming trend in that the majority of Asian Americans do not feel safe or feel like they belong here because of their race," said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. "Anti-Asian violence threatens our community and takes a toll in every part of our lives, from riding a public bus to attending school. We can't blame political rhetoric and the COVID-19 pandemic alone for anti-Asian sentiment. Historic stereotypes and prejudices towards our communities are persistent and deeply entrenched."

"The report also shows that geopolitics may affect anti-Asian sentiment, causing distrust and putting communities on edge," Chen said. "It is startling to see that more than one in four of Americans still think Asian Americans are more loyal to their perceived country of origin than to the U.S. These unfortunate and enduring misperceptions erode our sense of belonging and safety as AAPIs. By tracking these perceptions, we want to draw attention and implement solutions to the very real and persistent problems impacting the daily lives of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders."

TAAF, supported by leading AAPI scholars and research organizations such as LAAUNCH, AAPI Data, and Asian American Research Initiative, designed and implemented the STAATUS Index study. The results from the study inform TAAF's own programming including supporting initiatives that counter bias and build belonging among AAPIs. For example, TAAF's areas of focus include improving public education curricula so that AAPI history is taught in schools, supporting tracking and reducing incidence of hate and promoting authentic and diverse AAPI narratives in journalism, media, film, and television—all efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of harmful, racist attitudes.

TAAF will release the STAATUS Index survey annually to track changes in American perceptions regarding AAPIs.

Key findings of the survey are listed below, and the complete STAATUS Index is available here .

Key Findings

1 in 2 Asian Americans feel unsafe in the U.S.; nearly 80% of Asian Americans do not fully feel they belong and are accepted.

Discrimination and lack of leadership representation contribute most to Asian Americans' low levels of belonging in the U.S., felt most acutely by young and female Asian Americans.

1 in 2 Asian Americans report feeling unsafe in the U.S. due to their race/ethnicity. 12% of Asian American respondents feel unsafe where they vote.



Asian Americans—especially young and female Asian Americans—are among the least likely of all racial groups surveyed to feel belonging and acceptance in America. 58% of Asian Americans say the top reason for feeling like they don't belong is from experiencing discrimination directly due to their race. Asian Americans also say not seeing others like them in positions of power (43%) is another major reason for feeling a lack of belonging. Asian Americans feel like they don't belong in the workplace (39%), in online spaces/ social media (39%), in their own neighborhoods (33%), and in schools (32%).



Americans see China as a threat; view Asian Americans in different (and sometimes contradictory) ways. Older and white Americans overwhelmingly (>80%) see China as a threat.

73% of respondents say it was due to blaming Asian Americans for COVID-19.



47% say that it was because people see Asian Americans as foreigners rather than Americans.



47% believe that the Chinese government is spying on America which led to the attacks.

Americans' openness to improving their relationship with and understanding of AAPIs signals room for progress, cross-racial solidarity, and representation. Jackie Chan (who is not American) Bruce Lee (who died 50 years ago) Kamala Harris

3 out of 5 Americans think that incorporating the Asian American experience into the teaching of American history is important.



1 in 4 respondents thinks they share "a lot" of economic interests (26%) and core values (25%) with Asian Americans, signaling an opportunity to grow understanding & connections with AAPIs .

Methodology

The results of this report are based on a survey of 5,235 U.S.-based respondents, age 16 and above, conducted through an online panel, between February 9 to March 13, 2023, by Savanta Research.

The sample was weighted using population parameters (race, age, gender, education, and region) from the U.S. Census Bureau. This weighting reflects the national population.

About the STAATUS Index

The STAATUS Index—Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.—is a comprehensive, annual assessment of attitudes and stereotypes towards Asian Americans. The inaugural 2021 STAATUS Index was one of the first national studies on this topic in 20 years. Conducted annually, the survey tracks trends in how American sentiment is changing as a result of both long-term stereotypes and current events.

About TAAF

TAAF is the national organization fundamentally transforming the future for AAPIs across all sectors. Founded in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and address the long-standing underinvestment in AAPI communities, TAAF funds organizations working to mobilize against hate and violence, educate communities, and reclaim our narratives. Through our grants, high-impact initiatives and events, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.

