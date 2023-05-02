COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM OPENS TAYLOR SWIFT POP-UP EXHIBIT FEATURING WARDROBE SPANNING THE ERAS OF HER CAREER

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum unveiled a pop-up exhibit today that displays a selection of iconic costumes worn by 12-time Grammy Award winner, Taylor Swift. Titled Through Taylor Swift's Eras, the limited-run exhibit includes a total of 10 outfits that represent each of the artist's 10 albums, from 2006's Taylor Swift to 2022's Midnights. The pop-up exhibit is part of the museum's comprehensive gallery experience and is included with general admission. It runs through May 31.

Swift has consistently reinvented herself with each new album through changes in everything from her musical direction to the costuming that defines the eras of her career. On the United States leg of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," which began in mid-March and runs through August, Swift is playing 52 stadium concerts.

NOTE: Timed tickets are available for museum entry between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a limited number of museum admission tickets available each day. The museum's self-guided experience takes approximately 90 minutes. The museum is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged via the museum's website. Six ticket limit per person. No reentry. Click here for more information on ticket availability and visitor experience.

Among the items on display from Swift's wardrobe are:

The Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone-accented Norma Kamali bikini Swift wore in the 2019 music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

The Marina Toybina -designed circus ringmaster ensemble of a top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots Swift wore to perform "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" at the 2012 "MTV Europe Music Awards," November 11, 2012 .

The Mandalay multicolored fringe dress, embellished with beads and sequins, and Everybody by B. Z. Moda tall boots Swift wore during the first act of her "Fearless Tour" in 2009-2010.

The museum also updated its display in the third-floor Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts representing Swift and her latest studio album, Midnights. These objects will be on view through early summer 2024 and are also accessible with general museum admission.

New items now on display in the Taylor Swift Education Center include:

The sequin-covered cape, Michael Schmidt Studios bustier and briefs, and Stuart Weitzman boots worn by Swift in the 2022 music video for "Bejeweled."

The Taylor GSLJ "Living Jewels" acoustic guitar Swift used to perform "Last Kiss" during her "Speak Now World Tour" (2011-2012) and in the 2022 music video for "Anti-Hero."

The New York University cap and gown Swift wore when she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree and delivered the commencement address at the school's 2022 graduation ceremony.

The Taylor Swift Education Center is located within the museum's galleries. The two-story, 7,500-square-foot center opened in 2013 and was made possible through a generous donation from Swift to the museum's capital campaign, which doubled the size of the nonprofit cultural organization. The education center includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries and learning labs with resources to facilitate distance learning and songwriting programs. In 2022, more than 134,000 people were served through more than 1,100 educational programs offered by the museum — many of which originated in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

Additionally, Swift's contributions to country music are represented with artifacts in the museum's core exhibition, Sing Me Back Home, and in its annual American Currents: State of the Music exhibit, located adjacent to the new pop-up exhibit.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

