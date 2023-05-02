Leading Campus Mental Health Solution Uwill Secures $30 Million in Series A Funding

Education Growth Partners fuels Uwill to accelerate company growth and expand student support

NATICK, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, today announced it has completed a $30 million Series A funding round. The investment further cements Boston-based Uwill as one of the nation's fastest growing EdTech companies and the preferred mental health partner of college leaders and students across the country. Education Growth Partners (EGP), a top private equity firm dedicated to providing growth capital in the education, workplace, and learning sectors, funded the investment.

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com (PRNewswire)

"We have been particularly impressed by the company's ability to work collaboratively with college leaders and existing mental health support to fill unmet needs on campus. Uwill's solution offers high value to colleges and, most importantly, to students at a time when mental health is of paramount importance ," said Andy Kaplan, Managing General Partner at EGP. "The astounding impact and growth that Uwill has achieved in a short period of time cannot be overstated."

Founded in 2020 to assist campus counseling centers as they face overwhelming student demand for mental health support, Uwill has quickly cultivated a reputation as the premier mental health solution serving more than 1.5 million students worldwide. In just three years, Uwill has built relationships with more than 150 colleges and has achieved 9400% revenue growth making it one of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Uwill now supports public and private institutions and students in all 50 states, and partners with leading colleges and universities including Dartmouth College, Florida Gulf Coast University and University of Michigan.

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support.

"We built Uwill to provide students with immediacy, choice, and a frictionless experience to receive the mental health support they need in a way that works best for them," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "We look forward to collaborating with our clients and EGP to continue to remove barriers to mental health support and help as many students as possible. EGP's focus and expertise in education makes them an ideal partner to support Uwill's continued success."

London has spent his career leading highly successful edtech and social impact companies including Examity, Bloomberg Institute, EdAssist, and College Coach.

Raymond James served as Uwill's financial adviser in relation to the deal.

To learn more about Uwill, visit www.uwill.com .

About Uwill

About Education Growth Partners

Education Growth Partners ("EGP") is an investment firm dedicated to providing growth capital to proven education, workplace, and human development companies offering compelling solutions to unmet needs. EGP's extensive operating experience and investment expertise ensures that companies receive an infusion of highly strategic capital and insight that can accelerate reach, scale, and impact to create long-term value.

