Madison Liquidators Brings the Ascend II Series to the Online Marketplace

MADISON, Wis., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has recently made the Ascend II series, sit stand desks for the online marketplace, available for immediate purchase. Madison Liquidators has heeded the call for adjustable office furniture that promotes posture and workplace health. This has led them to offer greater options in this arena by adding the Ascend II series by Office Star Products.

Ascend II series sit to stand desk by Office Star Products (PRNewswire)

The Ascend II series was influenced by several modern office factors converging to create furniture pieces that seek to provide multiple solutions at once; a more active workstyle, space-saving furniture design and specialty items such as, dual mount monitor arms and under desk drawers. By focusing on solutions-based furniture, Madison Liquidators hopes to signal that it is possible for office furniture to adapt to and even facilitate healthier life choices.

The flagship of the OSP Ascend II series is a small sit stand desk. These desks make up the bulk of the series and boast a small footprint due to its space-saving design. They feature metal bases, laminate tops available in multiple finishes and are height adjustable up to 26 inches. A small sit-stand desk is particularly ideal for a home office, where space needs to be maximized. Despite its size, it holds up to 250 lbs. with three programmable positions. This shows that while saving space, functionality and features don't have to be lost.

Studies have shown that by converting to a standing desk for as little as 20 to 90 minutes a day, the health of an office worker can change for the better. That is why Madison Liquidators passionately brings the Ascend II series to customers. Reducing back pain, improving mood, and even possibly boosting productivity are reason enough to get behind.

These benefits roll over into office workers' personal lives creating positive lifestyle changes. Many of the staff at Madison Liquidators use adjustable height desks themselves. The Ascend II series is a high-quality example of office furniture that can positively impact the life of the average employee.

With the goal of offering more work-life balance solutions, Madison Liquidators wants to continue prioritizing products lines that serve the needs of their dedicated customers. As new, health-conscious products become available, expect to see more office furniture options added to benefit the body.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Liquidators