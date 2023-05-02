Optimizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations will lead to a more competitive digital strategy for organizations, advises Info-Tech Research Group.

With 90% of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations users planning to review contracts due to high satisfaction, Info-Tech has published a new resource to help them get the most out of the ERP tool.

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - To execute a digital strategy and remain competitive in a connected world, organizations must continuously optimize their enterprise applications. An enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool is crucial to helping enterprises accomplish their goals. Among the popular options is Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365F&O). However, implementing this ERP solution poses several challenges, including high costs that are not always easy to quantify. Additionally, ERP application portfolios can become disorganized, leading to user dissatisfaction due to a lack of end-user training and multiple integration points. To help organizations optimize their Microsoft D365F&O ERP applications, key to a successful and competitive digital strategy, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest advisory deck, Get the Most Out of Your Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Operations.

Like other competing solutions, Microsoft's D365F&O is an advanced ERP system that streamlines and automates business processes, freeing up time and resources that would otherwise be spent on manual and repetitive tasks. By integrating with core modules, D365F&O eliminates system fragmentation, ensuring that data is consistent and accessible across the organization. The system also centralizes information from various points in the value chain, allowing for more effective reporting.

Based on data from SoftwareReviews , a division of Info-Tech, 80% of D365F&O users are highly likely to recommend it to others. Furthermore, 78% of users reported being satisfied with the cost in relation to the value received, and a vast majority of 90% are planning to renew their contracts.

"An ERP that is doing its job well is invisible to the business. The challenges come when the tool is no longer invisible; it has become a source of friction in the functioning of the business," says Ricardo de Oliveira , research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Over time technology evolves, organizational goals change, and the health of these systems is often not monitored. This is complicated in today's digital landscape with multiple integration points, siloed data, and competing priorities."

Info-Tech's advisory deck highlights the obstacles organizations can face when implementing D365F&O, including challenges in finding the right balance between optimization and stabilization. Given the complex nature of enterprise applications, this can be a daunting task for D365F&O application leaders. As well, teams often lack a structured framework to effectively justify their optimization efforts to stakeholders, leading to communication barriers that can hinder the successful implementation of D365F&O.

The firm advises that businesses can optimize their use of D365F&O by following these steps:

Evaluate D365F&O applications and their environment and prioritize optimization efforts based on a business-first strategy. Validate the system's capabilities, assess user satisfaction, and identify any issues related to data, vendor management, and costs. Use this information to create a comprehensive roadmap and optimization strategy. Use the roadmap to prioritize optimization efforts and develop a specific plan of action.

"IT leaders need to take a proactive approach to continually monitor and optimize their enterprise applications," explains Oliveira. "Leaders can strategically realign business goals, identify business application capabilities, complete a process assessment, evaluate user satisfaction, measure module satisfaction, and improve vendor relations to create an optimization plan that will drive a cohesive technology strategy that delivers results."

