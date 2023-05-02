Sun Outdoors Islamorada Opens in Sunny Florida Keys

New destination RV resort offers spacious RV sites, vacation home sales and resort-style amenities

ISLAMORADA, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Outdoors , a leader in outdoor hospitality, announced today that its highly anticipated Florida Keys resort, Sun Outdoors Islamorada , has officially opened for business. With something for guests of all ages, Sun Outdoors Islamorada offers tropical waters, outdoor excursions and unrivaled amenities for RVers and vacation homeowners seeking laid-back living in the sport fishing capital of the world.

Sun Outdoors Islamorada (PRNewswire)

Situated on 12 acres, Sun Outdoors Islamorada is home to 82 full hook-up RV sites for short-term and long-term stays, 48 vacation homes available for purchase, as well as 47 boat slips in three different marinas, private poolside cabanas and a heated pool. The new resort is the result of rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Irma in 2017, combining two legacy RV resorts, San Pedro and Sea Breeze into one location that offers modern amenities including clubhouse, on-site food and drinks, organized events, second level ocean view lounge, dog walk, community fire pits, laundry, billiards, watersport rentals and much more.

"We are thrilled to officially open our newest location, Sun Outdoors Islamorada, in the beautiful, sunny Florida Keys," said Nick DiBella, senior vice president, operations and sales. "As we continue to offer our guests fun and transformative outdoors experiences–the Islamorada resort is an exciting addition to our portfolio, meeting the continued demand for premium amenities alongside Sun Outdoors' award-winning quality of service."

Florida continues to be an in-demand market for RV travel, with the RV Industry Association estimating that RV travel contributes nearly $3 billion in economic impact to Florida annually as Americans embrace the freedom of RV travel and the great outdoors. Sun Outdoors Islamorada will be the 59th Sun Outdoors resort in Florida.

Sun Outdoors has over 175 locations throughout the United States and Canada and offers RV, lodging, tent camping, seasonal and long-term stay sites. A mix of robust family-friendly programming, exceptional staff and customized local adventures unlock travelers' sunnier versions of themselves. Premium amenities create comfort in the outdoors, such as on-site restaurants, heated pools, arcade and convenient general stores.

