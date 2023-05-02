Veeva Compass Modernizes Prescriber Data with New Approach Designed for Today's Complex Therapies

Veeva Compass Prescriber and Veeva Compass National provide modern, patient-first approach to prescription data

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the addition of Veeva Compass Prescriber and Veeva Compass National to its current Veeva Compass Patient offering. A patient-first approach to data powers all products in the Veeva Compass data suite used to drive more effective commercial strategies tailored to today's complex therapies. This includes segmentation, targeting, incentive compensation and patient journey analytics.

"Veeva Compass enables us to find new patients through a seamless data delivery and licensing model, and it gives us new ways to explore the disease states our products are addressing," said Igor Rudychev, vice president of enterprise analytics at Horizon Therapeutics. "The flexible user interface provides an innovative way for us to answer difficult business questions. We are excited to see Veeva broadening its data product suite to include Compass Prescriber and Compass National."

Veeva Compass provides the industry with a suite of modern data products for the U.S. market, including:

Veeva Compass Patient - granular patient data updated daily that includes prescriptions, procedures, and diagnoses. Available today.





Veeva Compass Prescriber - prescription data projected at the prescriber, zip code, and state levels. Available January 2024 .





Veeva Compass National - prescription data projected at the national level. Available January 2024 .

Built on patented privacy-safe, patient identity-linking technology, Veeva Compass accurately connects diverse data sources to deliver a more complete view of patients and prescribers. Life sciences brands now have greater visibility across markets with the flexibility to address evolving business needs.

"Veeva Compass is a modern approach to data with unlimited data access and streamlined delivery," said Peter Stark, executive vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "We're happy to offer Veeva Compass Prescriber and Veeva Compass National to equip our customers with insights for a better understanding of healthcare professional activity across life sciences brands."

Compass is a part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences. Today, Veeva also announced significant innovations across Commercial Cloud including Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM including new CRM Bot and Service Center applications.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

