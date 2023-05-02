WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN MAY 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, experience the perfect balance of relaxation and unforgettable adventure across the 16-island archipelago that is The Bahamas. In May, guests will see for themselves why It's Better in The Bahamas with curated moments for mom, sports tournaments on both land and sea and opportunities to participate in world-class ocean conservation efforts.

NEWS

Jack Nicklaus Heritage Course Breaks Ground on Jack's Bay, Eleuthera — Construction of the $20 million Jack Nicklaus Heritage Course — the world's first — has begun on Jack's Bay, Eleuthera. The 18-hole championship golf course is set to open in 2025, joining the destination's existing 10-hole short course designed by Tiger Woods.

Baha Mar Hosts Derek Jeter Invitational Golf Tournament — From 11 to 14 May 2023, the highly anticipated Derek Jeter Invitational will welcome a star-studded lineup of golfers to Baha Mar's Royal Blue Golf Course in Nassau. A series of additional special events will take place at the resort to benefit Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation.

Reel Bender Fishing Tournament Will Take Place at The Abaco Club — The deep seas of The Bahamas are teeming with Blue Marlin, Mahi-Mahi, and Billfish. From 11 to 13 May 2023, you can try your luck at the Reel Bender Fishing Tournament at The Abaco Club, in which participants across categories like junior and lady anglers can compete for daily cash prizes. Entry fees begin at $350.

Chef Jean-Georges Hosts Sunset Beach Dinner at The Ocean Club — Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges will host a family-style, sunset beach dinner at his restaurant Dune at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, on 12 May 2023. The experience starts at $525 per person, and features cocktail hour, hors d'oeuvres and live entertainment. Reservations will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Café Boulud at Rosewood Baha Mar Offers Mother's Day Brunch — This Mother's Day, book a table at Rosewood Baha Mar's Café Boulud for A Rosé Affair, a delectable French brunch experience that celebrates the mom in your life. The bottomless brunch starts at $140 per person and features smoked salmon, oysters, Key West shrimp eggs Benedict, and more.

The Blue Carbon Open Weekend Launches on Great Exuma Island to Benefit Ocean Conservation — The Blue Carbon Open's inaugural weekend is set to take place at Grand Isle Resort in The Exumas from 12 to 14 May 2023. The one-of-a-kind experience includes ocean-saving conservation missions, world-class golf, climate conversations and nightly entertainment on Emerald Bay. Four-person packages begin at $999, with proceeds supporting ocean conservation nonprofit Beneath The Waves.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Have the Ultimate Dive Vacation at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach — From 18 to 24 June 2023 the third annual Grand Bahama Island Dive Week brings together Bahamas Dive Ambassadors, open water-certified divers and local operators for five days of customized dives at major dive sites, including wrecks and reefs. The "Dive Event Package" at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach includes six nights of all-inclusive accommodations, all meals and drinks, on-island transportation and nightly entertainment. Spots are limited and start at $1,612.

Experience the Beauty of Eleuthera at The Cove, Eleuthera — The Cove, Eleuthera, is famous for its secluded location and intimate atmosphere. Those who book a three-night stay here can now choose the "Explore Eleuthera Package", which includes a guided half-day island tour to Preacher's Cave, Queen's Bath and Glass Window Bridge, complete with a picnic basket lunch for two, as well as a $200 resort credit.

Celebrate Mother's Day at Grand Lucayan — What mother doesn't want to wake up to sunshine and white sand beaches on the beautiful, family-friendly Grand Bahama Island? All-inclusive resort Grand Lucayan is offering a one-night-only "Bed & Brunch Treat Package" that includes 50% savings on a Superior Marina View room and Sunday buffet brunch with local entertainment. The booking window is now through 14 May 2023, for travel on 13 to 14 May 2023.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

