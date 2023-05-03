Caseware International Acquires Longstanding Distributor in Australia & New Zealand

Caseware International logo (CNW Group/Caseware International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Caseware International , a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, today announced that it has acquired Caseware Holdings Australia Pty Ltd (d/b/a Caseware Australia & New Zealand), an independent distributor servicing Australia, New Zealand, and other Asian-Pacific countries for over 25 years.

Caseware Australia & New Zealand provides Caseware solutions such as Working Papers, IDEA analytics and numerous cloud applications, including self-managed super funds and financials to the accounting, corporate and government-related markets. They have been a pioneer in adapting Caseware's offerings to the cloud and were the first distributor to introduce a fully cloud-based application (SMSF Audit) in 2015.

"Two years ago we embarked on a journey to bring the biggest and fastest-growing distributors into the Caseware family," said David Osborne, CEO Caseware International. "Caseware Australia & New Zealand marks the end of that journey, and together with the five other acquired distributors, we can all firmly approach the market as One Caseware. It is great to formally welcome Craig and the entire Australia-based team to Caseware International. We have had a tremendously collaborative relationship for many years, and this acquisition only strengthens our future together."

Craig Waldon, who will continue to lead the business, stated, "Since joining in 2001, I have seen the business grow significantly and have appreciated the long-term relationships our customers in Australia and New Zealand entrust to us. The opportunities for our business, staff and customers will only increase as a result of becoming part of a global business. I look forward to working more closely with the entire Caseware team."

"Given the pace of change in our market, joining forces now made perfect sense," added Chairman Solly Lew who started the business in 1997. "I'm so pleased with our success in delivering transformative solutions to our customers over the years, and under Caseware International's ownership, I believe the company will be better positioned for the future."

The acquisition of Caseware Australia & New Zealand marks Caseware International's seventh acquisition in less than two years. Caseware is committed to delivering exceptional service and value to its customers and will continue to explore opportunities to strengthen its position in the market.

About Caseware International

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Caseware's innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million customers in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit www.caseware.com .

About Caseware Australia & New Zealand

Since 1997, Caseware Australia & New Zealand has been the exclusive distributor of Caseware products in Australia and New Zealand and specializes in software development and support for Australian Auditors, SMSF Auditors and Financial Reporters. Products include Audit, SMSF Audit, Analytics and Financial Reporting and are specifically built and supported in Australia for Australian and New Zealand legislative and regulatory requirements.

