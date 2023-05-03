National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Teams Up with Tampa-Area Marco's Pizza® Franchisees to Make Cancer Warrior's Dream Come True

TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) teams up with Tampa-area Marco's Pizza franchisees to provide a dream opportunity for Aviana, a six-year-old cancer warrior who wants to be a pizza store owner and chef when she grows up!

Representatives from Marco's Pizza presented Aviana with an honorary franchise certificate and pizza for a year at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL.

"Marco's Pizza is proud to help Aviana by providing her with a virtual experience in advance of her upcoming runway walk at NPCF's Tampa Fashion Funds the Cure event on May 12," said Tampa-area Marco's Pizza Franchisee and Area Representative Jon Gaudineer. "Pediatric cancer is a cause I am personally very passionate about since my son Justin was diagnosed and I love when my business partner Scott and I are able to give back to others who are impacted like Aviana."

Aviana's disease began with a low-grade fever and rapid heart and respiration rates. An initial trip to the ER suggested a viral infection, but over the next 24hrs her health declined. Two days before her third birthday, she returned to the ER, and was diagnosed with cancer after a blood test. She spent two weeks in the pediatric intensive care unit receiving blood transfusions before her chemotherapy treatment could begin. Two years after finishing treatments, Aviana relapsed in September 2022.

"We are grateful to Marco's Pizza for helping us make Aviana's dream come true. She represents one of the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day in the US and the need for better treatment options," said CEO of NPCF David Frazer.

The US government only spends 4% of the millions of dollars devoted to cancer research on pediatric cancer research. Help make a difference for kids like Aviana and "Help Fund the Cure" by donating to fund research at NationalPCF.org.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer. NationalPCF.org

