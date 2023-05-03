Nielsen ONE Content Alpha Debuts with Buy and Sell Side Clients

The cross-platform content measurement solution provides comparable, comprehensive, inclusive content measurement

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen today introduced Nielsen ONE Content Alpha, a cross-platform solution delivering measurement of content viewing across all device types. Nielsen ONE Content is the next step in the overall Nielsen ONE vision to provide deduplicated cross-media metrics for ads and content. The Alpha, which is initially focused on program level measurement across platforms, is the first iteration of Nielsen ONE Content, which will be more broadly released in late 2024. Alpha clients include AMC Networks, Disney, Horizon, IPG media agency Mediahub, Sony Pictures Television, and TelevisaUnivision.

Nielsen (PRNewsfoto/Nielsen) (PRNewswire)

As consumers embrace digital media, the video landscape has fragmented, leading to greater complexity for publishers, advertisers and agencies seeking to monetize content engagement. Nielsen ONE Content will enable users to analyze cross-screen viewing for the most comprehensive, comparable view of content performance. It will provide an audience-based value to content to influence content development strategies, media planning, and ultimately, content distribution and licensing deals.

The combination of Nielsen's gold standard audience measurement solutions and ID system, along with ubiquitous Gracenote content metadata and IDs, makes it possible to combine insights for tens of thousands of programs at a time into one single platform. These insights power deeper knowledge of program, channel, and platform performance, as well as viewing behavior trends, and help inform licensing and distribution decisions.

Unique to Nielsen ONE Content is the Gracenote ID, the widely used entertainment content identifier powering catalog management, content distribution, and search and discovery experiences across the video ecosystem. The Gracenote ID enables unified measurement of programs across platforms, and the integration of rich metadata, to provide context to audience measurement.

"Following the release of Nielsen ONE Ads earlier this year, Nielsen ONE Content is the next step in our journey of delivering cross-platform measurement at scale," said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer for Audience Measurement at Nielsen. "We value the important work with our Alpha clients that will set the stage for publishers, content rights owners, advertisers and agencies, to understand the value of content, and ultimately, to drive critical content monetization and distribution business decisions."

"We're excited to work with Nielsen and partner on this important step in the journey to cross-platform content measurement," said Jon Turner, Global Chief of Analytics, Mediahub. "At Mediahub, we're committed to helping brands better understand how consumers interact with media and, ultimately, provide them with the best way to reach their target consumers for their brand and business goals. We believe Nielsen ONE Content will be a critical tool to help us bring that kind of value to our clients."

"As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision is an unwavering champion for accurate representation of diverse audiences," said Roberto Ruiz, EVP at TelevisaUnivision. "Nielsen has long been a trusted partner in audience measurement, and we're thrilled to collaborate on the development of their cross-platform solution to ensure the fast-growing Hispanic consumer base is considered as part of the product design and development of Nielsen ONE Content Alpha."

Nielsen ONE Content Alpha will continue to evolve with new features and enhancements ahead of its full market availability in the U.S. at the end of 2024. Together, Nielsen ONE Ads and Content will bridge current measurement capabilities, both linear and digital, into a single system. Ultimately, Nielsen ONE will allow advertisers and publishers to plan and transact using a single metric across linear and digital that is reliable, independent, and standardized across the industry.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nielsen