Verdeco is Planting New Roots with Headquarters in South Carolina

Innovation Center of Excellence & RPET Manufacturing Facility Set to Open in Q3 of 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdeco, a leader in customized rPET solutions announced today they will be opening the doors of their brand-new innovation center and manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina in June 2023. This milestone is a major move for Verdeco following their 2020 acquisition by EU-based private equity firm, CUDOS Group.

Planting new roots in South Carolina will align Verdeco effectively with strategic partners and suppliers. This strategic expansion will increase Verdeco's momentum as they continue their mission of delivering unmatched value in the circular, sustainable rPET economy through material science, process innovation, and unrelenting customer centricity.

"Verdeco is excited to share our expansion plans with the opening of our new manufacturing and R&D innovation center of excellence in Greenville, South Carolina, which is targeted to be operational in June 2023. Our innovation center will provide our strategic partners with the opportunity to explore custom formulations, performance attributes, and aesthetic inspirations to fulfill their sustainability vision," says Rob Bindner, CEO at Verdeco. "The new Verdeco facility will initially add an additional 90 million lbs. of rPET capacity to the recently completed new equipment upgrades at our current locations in California and Indiana, which combined are designed to deliver 120 million lbs. of capacity."

In addition to being able to craft even the most complex formulations, the South Carolina location also will enhance Verdeco's ability to solve customers' supply chain challenges. This strategic expansion will add to Verdeco's momentum as they continue their mission to drive customer-centric innovation that makes an immediate impact and creates a more sustainable future.

