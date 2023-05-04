CASE Breaks New Ground with Its First-of-its-Kind Lease Program for Heavy Excavators

New lease offer from CASE and CNH Industrial Capital valid on all new CASE D Series and E Series excavators 13-metric tons and larger; innovative credit for unused hours

RACINE, Wis., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment excavators have long been among the swiftest, smoothest and smartest excavators in the industry. Now, through an innovative lease program called The CASE Power Lease from the manufacturer and CNH Industrial Capital, equipment owners throughout the U.S. and Canada can get behind an all-new CASE D Series or E Series excavator (13-metric ton and larger) with greater confidence and predictable expenses — plus the extremely rare ability to apply a credit for up to 300 unused hours at the end of the term towards the purchase of a new CASE excavator, 13-metric ton or larger.

The CASE Power Lease on full-size excavators delivers aggressive lease rates for 36 months/3,000 hours, plus full machine warranty and all planned maintenance for the life of the lease. Another customer benefit includes an additional 1 year/1,000 hours of powertrain warranty, if purchased at lease-end.

"The CASE Power Lease is built from the ground up to empower the contractor to control their costs, knowing the only expense they have is the cost of fuel and normal wear items during the life of the lease," says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment.

To learn more about this limited-time offer from CASE on one of the fastest, strongest and most reliable excavator lineups in the industry — and to find the CASE dealer nearest to you — visit https://www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/promotions/the-power-lease.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

CNH Industrial Capital, operating under CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, is the captive financial provider for CASE Construction Equipment, part of the CNH Industrial family of brands. For over 60 years, CNH Industrial Capital has been committed to offering a range of financing, leases, rental programs, and protection/insurance products to our dealers and customers.

Our customers' livelihood depends on us delivering flexible and easy-to-use financial products and services to continue feeding and building for tomorrow. Every step of the way, we're here to help expand customers' options and simplify processes so they can focus on what matters most. Learn more at cnhindustrialcapital.com.

