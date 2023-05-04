The Oncology Institute Announces a Strategic Partnership with IDEOlogy Health to Provide Customized Medical Education

CERRITOS, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, announced today that they have entered into a formal agreement to make IDEOlogy Health its exclusive provider of multi-channel medical education for its healthcare providers.

TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting to a population of more than 1.7 million patients. TOI has over 100 clinicians, and more than 700 teammates in 60+ locations across five states and growing.

IDEOlogy Health is widely recognized for being a reliable resource for physicians who want credible, unbiased, up-to-date information on the latest advancements in oncology. Through its many educational offerings, IDEOlogy Health is well-positioned to deliver timely oncology updates to TOI providers.

Among the different educational offerings that IDEOlogy will provide under the agreement, TOI expects to leverage IDEOlogy Health's patented digital Sound Bites platform to provide their physicians with access to timely and trustworthy clinical data from world-renowned experts right at their fingertips. TOI plans to access IDEOlogy's IDEO Talks programs to facilitate in-person and virtual discussions among leading oncology experts and their physicians.

The two companies are joining forces to collaborate and exchange ideas, data, and the latest treatment updates to build custom multi-channel medical education to ensure better patient outcomes.

Mike Gramling, IDEOlogy Health CEO, said "We have a tremendous appreciation for how committed community oncologists are to staying up-to-date on the many advancements in oncology. We look forward to building a customized and convenient multi-channel medical education platform in partnership with TOI to ensure their providers have the latest data to make the best treatment decisions and produce the best outcomes for their patients."

"This collaboration will elevate our state-of-the-art cancer care by bringing more timely, credible information to our rapidly growing community oncology network," said Yale Podnos, M.D, Chief Medical Officer of The Oncology Institute.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology and Hematology.

