Pattern Energy Selects EPC Contractors for America's Largest Clean Energy Infrastructure Project

Announces Quanta and Hitachi Energy will provide comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the SunZia Transmission and Wind project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, announced it has selected Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) and Hitachi Energy to build its SunZia Transmission and Wind project, which will enable access to over 3,500 MW of New Mexico wind power, providing clean, reliable, and affordable electricity across Western states.

Quanta was selected to provide a turnkey solution for the 550-mile 525kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) SunZia Transmission line that will deliver up to 3,000 MW of clean energy from the SunZia Wind project to the southwestern United States. In addition, Blattner Company, a Quanta operating company, was selected for the project to provide turnkey solutions for the SunZia Wind facility and associated switchyard, which includes the installation of more than 900 turbines, ten substations, multiple operations and maintenance facilities, and more than 100 miles of wind generation transmission lines.

Hitachi Energy will be supplying the HVDC Converter Stations and will utilize its HVDC Light® technology and MACH™ digital control platform for the SunZia Transmission project. This technology enables the efficient transfer and integration of huge volumes of renewable energy over long distances, significantly increasing the amount of clean power available for homes and businesses throughout the region.

"The SunZia project is changing the landscape for renewable energy, and we need to ensure we have the best team in place to help bring it to life," said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. "We are selecting two industry leaders – Quanta and Hitachi Energy – to help build SunZia and deliver a world-class clean energy project that New Mexico, Arizona and the entire country can be proud of. Along with enough clean power for 3 million Americans, SunZia is bringing a far-reaching economic boost to the region, including the creation of over 2,000 new jobs and $20.5 billion dollars in expected economic impact."

"Quanta's selection for these projects builds on a long-standing customer relationship of our industry-leading renewable generation solutions company, Blattner Company, and we appreciate the confidence that Pattern Energy has placed in Quanta to execute on these critical and historic renewable energy projects," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and CEO. "We believe our self-perform capabilities and vertically integrated solutions allow us to provide greater cost, schedule and quality certainty to our clients, which also benefits consumers, and that the comprehensive approach we are taking on the SunZia projects can serve as a model for the renewable and utility industries going forward."

"We are proud to be advancing a sustainable energy future for all in the southwestern United States, enabling Pattern Energy to integrate emission-free electricity into the regional grid serving the southwest," said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy's Grid Integration business. "Our market-leading HVDC technologies combined with our execution expertise is what makes us the partner of choice to help the U.S. to achieve its carbon-neutral targets, by efficiently and reliably maximizing its renewable energy resources."

The SunZia Wind and SunZia Transmission projects have been developed with a deep commitment to local community engagement and environmental stewardship. A key initiative for SunZia has been following through on an extended engagement with local, regional, and national conservation stakeholders. As a result of this commitment and consultation, SunZia Transmission is setting a precedent with a gold standard in environmental mitigation efforts developed hand-in-hand with the environmental community. These range from restoring thousands of acres of wildlife habitat to investing in emerging technology and long-term conservation research. SunZia Wind has established robust environmental best practices to reduce project impacts and study effective habitat restoration strategies in partnership with local and state experts.

SunZia Transmission will open access to the western energy markets to SunZia Wind, the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, which is comprised of more than 3,500 MW of new wind generation located in Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties in New Mexico. SunZia Transmission is a 550-mile ± 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona with the capacity to transport 3,000 MW of clean, renewable energy. SunZia Transmission will enable SunZia Wind to supply customers in Arizona and California during the crucial early evening hours when demand is high but the available renewable energy supply is low.

Pattern Energy recently announced that the SunZia Transmission and SunZia Wind projects are expected to generate $20.5 billion dollars in total economic benefit, which includes over $8 billion of direct capital investment, at no added cost to ratepayers, according to the results of an independent study conducted by research firm Energy, Economic & Environment Consultants LLC. Together, the projects will generate an expected $1.3 billion in fiscal impacts that will go to governments, communities, and schools. These benefits are generated through sales and use taxes, property taxes, community benefit payments, and land payments to federal and state agencies.

The projects continue to work with federal agencies including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), as well as local jurisdictions and stakeholders, to finalize remaining approvals to allow construction to begin on schedule this year.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 35 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

